Not so long ago, Markus Söder was not a pandemic hero – he was on the political precipice. An updated biography gives insights. And raises sensitive questions.

Munich – hat corona really changed everything, as it is sometimes to be read? Looking at it soberly, question marks are allowed. But for one, the thesis might well be true: Markus Söder catapulted the pandemic into new spheres. To a certain extent as “Bavaria One” is located CSU and Bavarian state chief at least in a medial orbit Chancellery – as perhaps the most important corona protagonist next to the Chancellor. And as an alleged or alleged candidate for her successor.

These are breathless times, not only, but also for Söder. Sometimes a deeper look is revealing. At the beginning of 2018 the Journalist Roman Deininger and Uwe Ritzer an (unauthorized) Söder biography submitted. At that time, among other things, illuminating things could be learned about the difficult history of Söders with his predecessor Horst Seehofer – hard to believe: At that time Seehofer was CSU chief for almost a year.

Now there is an updated one New edition of the book. The title: “The Shadow Chancellor” (Droemer Knaur, 18 euros). In addition to an overview of the politically wild ride of the (Söder) CSU through the past three years and small glimpses behind the scenes of Söder’s work as prime minister, it brings particularly explosive questions in terms of this Suitability for chancellor on the Middle Franconia. And, at the very end, provides the answer as to whether Söder wants to become Chancellor at all – if he already knows …

Markus Söder: CSU boss reports of “political near-death experience” – starting signal for a change?

The book by the two authors of the Süddeutsche Zeitung In any case, throws a (re) illuminating spotlight on a fact that has almost been forgotten by Corona: Söder started in March 2018 not as a star in the State Chancellery – but as a newcomer in distress. Of the Landtag election campaign lame that CSU went on a cuddle course with the AfD, which was irritating for many. Söder took countermeasures late and suddenly. Also in the destructive asylum dispute between the CSU and the Chancellor, the Prime Minister acted ambivalently for a long time.

It was a last-minute turnaround – how Söder self confesses. “It was a near-death political experience for me. The probability was not small that I could become the prime minister with the shortest term of office, ”Söder tells the authors himself. And practice Self-criticism. “In this election campaign I learned that Bavaria has fundamentally changed. We weren’t in the middle of society everywhere. ”At the time, however, that obviously had to show up on Munich’s streets first. Meanwhile, the CSU itself likes to remind you of its change.

Söder and the greened CSU: The moment when the Prime Minister put down the smartphone

It is also clearly prepared: Many of the current Söder brand names were only added in the course of the past two years – a “near death experience” is said to have changed people many times. There would be emphasizes serious, state-supporting distance to the far right – the offensive greening of the CSU after the bee referendum. In an interview with Deininger and Ritzer, an “experienced CSU man” came to a clear conclusion: In a figurative sense, Söder had “a new suit” tailored for each office. Sometimes even for any general political weather situation. However, this does not only apply to the past few years.

The book provides an amusing anecdote for Söder’s change of heart when it comes to desires for bees. CSU * experts dated the moment of Söder’s rethinking at a meeting of the party’s “Environment Working Group” in January 2019, they say. “According to reports, he looked well entertained – by the things he was doing on his cell phone while the environmental politicians of his party were talking about climate protection and the upcoming referendum ‘Save the bees'”. Then the earned one CSU Franke and AK honorary chairman Josef Göppel the word addressed to Söder: “’You have to be clear about one thing …’ Söder, participants testify, put the cell phone aside,” write Deininger and Ritzer.

Descriptive title? “The Shadow Chancellor” is the name of an updated biography of Markus Söders. © Droemer / Knaur

It is precisely this changeability in terms of content that the two of them make a main question of newly added biography chapter. “The CSU is a reflection of Bavaria. If Bavaria changes, the CSU also has to change, «they recall a telling Söder quote. The CSU must always “accept” the “majority will” of the population, Söder * also once noted in 2019. “If you consider that in the history of mankind also majorities have come up with stupid ideas, that’s a blatant sentence,” say Deininger and Ritzer.

Söder and the Greens: Schulze teases – “Shouldn’t a politician have a few convictions?”

Interestingly, the main witnesses of this concern are above all Green politician – Representatives of the party that Söder has long identified as the main competitor. And that, purely hypothetically, probably Partner in a federal government Söder would.

Bavaria Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze for example, in the book, Söders rates actions in environmental protection as “not determined enough” and rather “volatile”. “Shouldn’t a politician have a few beliefs? What were the two or three subjects that made him join the Junge Union many years ago? “

Can Söder become Chancellor? Özdemir raises concerns in biography

Even with Söders Change in dealing with the AfD Schulze goes hard. “What I find disturbing: What would have happened if Söder’s right-wing election campaign had gotten stuck? Would he have continued like this? I doubt that he would then hug trees today. ”It was just a“ cool consideration ”.

Schulze’s party friend Cem Ozdemir meanwhile expresses minor doubts about Söder’s general suitability for chancellor. “There would certainly be doubts as to whether a CSU candidate like Söder can really get the country together,” he said in an interview with the authors. “CSU candidates are always well suited to counter-mobilization. That would probably be the opposite of Merkel’s lulling election campaign. ”

Does Söder want to become Chancellor? “Yes, absolutely!” – but it is followed by a “but”

And does Söder want to become Chancellor instead of Chancellor? “Of course that flatters him,” says a “companion” of the CSU grandee of the book author with a view to the K-hype about Söder, “That works in him now”. The source is also certain: “Yes, absolutely!” Söder wanted to become Chancellor. Only if he dares to argue about the candidacy, she is not so sure.

So it remains: the next biography update in two and a half years could also have unexpected volts on the subject. Looking at the charge of being overly large political flexibility in terms of content and the related doubts Söder’s qualification for the Chancellery Deininger and Ritzer, however, wrote down a crisp counter-question “from the Söder camp”: “Hasn’t Angela Merkel * ruled this country for 15 years with astonishing flexibility?” (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.