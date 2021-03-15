Myths and political myths are novels, stories, beliefs, and concepts that are widely accepted and recognized as valid, whether historical, religious or otherwise, as they go through several stages, including: Initial framing through the narration that is marketed and advocated as documented or undocumented constants, and attractive slogans. In favor of a specific policy, political authority, or political symbol, so that the narration turns into stories circulating in the global popular memory, or even theses that cover the scientific dimension by political and cultural elites, thinkers and academics, and have special rituals that become a fixed basis for political, social, cultural and collective action, and are taught in Universities, and in the final stage, these ideas represent the style of the political system, and serve as part of the foundational and functional criteria for political and diplomatic work, and are usually used to justify the existence of the political system and what the political authority does.

Political myths start from the background of the political history of the world and the marketing and embodiment of its virtues in the European way, for which the United States represents a natural extension of it, which is the reference for success in the world of politics and neoliberalism after rewriting the historical context and the essence of the international system, and in turn, China today challenges all the literature inherited in the texts. The academy, which reaches to the point of reverence among some devotees to the angle of the pragmatic way of political and diplomatic thinking, and therefore Arabs and Muslims have not yet rid themselves of the consequences of colonialism after half a century of exploitation for many countries in this part of the world, and there is a problem of ideological ambiguity and the difficulty of expressing private ideas With them and not the ideas that fell on them, as things still seem very bleak in spite of all the education that the elites got to them, and perhaps that education in the social sciences, specifically, was and still is a double-edged sword between originality and alienation, and the elites became a weapon in the hand Others, as much as they are a weapon for their homelands to confront the programmed intellectual invasion, of which many of them are an integral part.

In fact, political myths by expressing the political positions of political parties and schools, and of the heroes of the great countries, their armies and institutions, and the reinforcement of the mental and intellectual image of what they did to humanity, and that they are the only geniuses who deserve to be the heroes of humanity as a whole, and it is natural that they are the masters of the world. Conflict over it, which itself is important elements in the components of the conflict between civilizations today, with the help of theoretical tools derived from political myth, which tell us who should lead the world, why and how, and that the recent occurrence of natural disasters and epidemics spreading across the world will have a fundamental role in drawing a map Politics in the world, an inevitable change in the main concepts in international relations outside the strategic calculation, the emergence of new leaders to lead the debate on international policies, the change in the balance of states’ powers with the change of emerging technologies, and the shift from quantitative measurement to the measurement of qualitative rather than just quality, to determine the type of future multipolarity , Since the intercontinental interests and commonalities between states have become more intertwined and intertwined, albeit the heterogeneous nature of the opposing poles It seems like an unresolved dilemma, but today, the most pressing issues focus on the vulnerability of the planet to danger through climate change and environmental collapse, and extraordinary cosmic phenomena, and generals, admirals, bombs and guns can do little to protect the well-being of individuals in the face of these types of Challenges, and the pivotal change is that the human being is the main reference for security in the twenty-first century, and it is better to understand security as the other side of equitable and sustainable development in the long term, and not as an art in self-defense.