Political movements The party-seeking Sinimusta movement published its program – Professor: Even IKL’s program was not so drastic ”

The goal of the blue-black movement is, among other things, ethnically Finnish Finland. It would ban pornography and revive the protégés.

New the party-seeking Blue Black movement announced its program over the weekend. The aim of the movement is, among other things, ethnically Finnish Finland, to revive the protection municipalities and to keep Finland away from “supranational governance systems”.

According to the movement’s family perception, the destruction of the traditional family institution is one of the biggest threats to a “healthy and functioning Finnish society”. It would restrict the allowing of hormonal contraception and abortion and ban pornography.

The program also emphasizes the defense of the diversity of Finland’s nature and fauna.

The background of the blue-black movement is a group of former Basic Finns or those who have been active in the former Finnish youth organization. The business registered as an association at the end of December. It is now collecting the supporter cards needed to register as a party from at least 5,000 people.

HS asked two policy scholars to familiarize themselves with the movement’s program.

“This seems like an ethnonationalist radical extremism,” describes a University researcher in political research. Emilia Palonen From the University of Helsinki.

He considers the movement anti-democratic.

“This is not a democratic and pluralistic and dissenting movement.”

Palonen pays special attention to the movement’s strong ethnonationalism. Its goal is “an ethnically unified Finland.” The movement does not accept residence permits valid for the time being for non-Finns living in the country and wants to introduce a register that shows the ethnic, linguistic and religious background of those living in Finland. It would also like to “repatriate” foreigners residing in Finland.

“The program it is easy to call it fascist and racist, especially depending on how the terms are seen today, ”says a professor at the University of Turku, a researcher of political history Vesa Vares.

He finds connections in the program with the program of the Patriotic People’s Movement IKL in the 1930s. IKL was a Finnish far-right party whose youth organization was called Sinimustat.

“Nor was IKL’s program – if it reads it in the light of general perceptions of the time – been so steep.”

The IKL, founded in 1932, was abolished by the armistice agreement in 1944.

Vares sees the fight against internationalism, capitalism and liberalism as similarities to IKL’s program. There is also a like-minded collective conception of human beings, in which the citizen is defined by his or her own place in society.

According to Vares it is likely that the Blue and Black business will remain marginal in Finland.

“For such a steep trend, there’s no tray free to grow from,” he says.

“If you want to drive nationalist ideas, it seems a much more rational action to vote for basic Finns than for a new entrepreneur with many stamps on his forehead – which he doesn’t terribly even try to avoid.”

According to Emilia Palonen, from the perspective of basic Finns, it may be good that a new extremist movement is emerging.

“Then something more radical than those would apply for a party.”

Blue and black the movement is chaired by the association register Tuukka Kuru, as Vice – President Olavi Saarelainen and as secretary Terhi Kiemunki.

Kiemunki was separated from basic Finns in 2017 referring to ambiguities in travel invoices. He had previously been convicted in a district court of incitement against a group of people.

Kuru and Saarelainen have worked, for example, in the former Finnish youth organization, with whom the parent party severed its ties less than a year ago.

Suomen Sisu active Kuru was separated from the former basic Finnish youth organization in 2018. The background was apparently disagreement with the parent party. Kuru belonged to the wing that pursued a more radical ethnonationalist line in the youth organization.