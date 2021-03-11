Elisabeth Godfrid Philosopher

Putting one’s hope not in a destiny but in what in us is not destiny, the contingency of our history, supposes, says Merleau-Ponty, not to let the thought “In retreat or in retreat”. Meeting the world, always the unheard of happening. There a virus with its crown. If one cannot foresee an event, if no planning can be totally in control of it, it remains nevertheless possible either to try like Nietzsche to “Prepare for favorable chance”, or like Sun Tse, in his Art of war, to anticipate plans to create situations that contribute to their realization, that is, in the face of the event, to awaken an agility open to events that change us. In all cases, the exercise of thought and imagination rather than inertia or the precipitation of a headlong rush with the afterthought legitimations of the failings which result from it. “Masks are useless”, or “This facility, says Pierre Legendre in Enjoy the power, with which the grossest forecasting errors, systematically covered by the government apparatus, are absorbed, forgotten, even transformed into worthy efforts ”.

The rapidity of the pandemic was not predictable, but its logistic risk is predictable. One cannot criticize a government on the uncertainty arising from a virus, but one can question a lack of anticipation resulting from a bureaucracy and a technocracy whose historical and contemporary flaws are mutually reinforcing. Everyone has seen the almost ubiquitous organization of vaccines: late software that does not work, administrations that do not respond to the requests of elected officials, the delivery of vaccines randomly cobbled together, the number of doses changed without warning: peaks everywhere a lack of communication and coordination between the various bodies, the silence of which sometimes borders on secrecy. However, the list is long of the organizations supposed to manage the pandemic: the Ministry of Health and its general management, the ARS, the AP-HP, Public Health France, the national security agencies of medical logistics, drug security, the High Authority for Health, the High Council for Public Health, the High Council for Vaccine Strategy Orientation, the Covid-19 Scientific Council (…), the National Defense and Security Council. “Shock of simplification? Rather administrative millefeuille causing decision levels to float and delay. Who does what ? Redundant functions, honorary offices for some distributed more clientele than effectively, archaic ideal of a “High” assimilated in a Platonic way to “Good”. What do all these bodies weigh in relation to the Defense Council? A single person decides in a closed and secret cabinet, the power out of reach. To all, the president “Give not the word but his word”. “Our French State, says Pierre Legendre, remained monarchical and pontifical, even feudal… It remains essential to make it understood that against centralism, there is nothing to be done ”. The Administration then can only be the dysfunctional symptom of this tension between the saying of a democracy that is not practiced and a power of the Ancien Régime, inducing a certain state of mind: passivity, disempowerment, fear of letting go. initiative, affective non-involvement, but also intelligence of small arrangements with the hierarchy. No one speaking, except ritually. Honorary offices continue the absolutist tradition of empty powers pledging allegiance, this distribution being the best way to control and depoliticize.

But, when it comes to health, it cannot be concealed that it is still a health policy. Here, a neoliberal policy with the managerial ideology serving it, an aim of profit inducing budget cuts, a management of “things”, the reduction of beds making weigh on the nursing staff the anguish of saturation. The obsession with the short term and impatience are contrary to any anticipatory approach. Logistics is not just a “neutral”, accounting affair, it involves the priorities of privileged values ​​in a policy and a culture. Its dysfunctions are at the crossroads of a neoliberal policy, of an undemocratic monarchical centralism, inclining towards a non-engagement, which could lead elsewhere to what Dickens described so well in Little Dorrit: “Whatever the thing to do, the Ministry of Circumlocutions was ahead of all public services in the art of not doing it. “The alliance of the bureaucratic state of mind making people “sit” in a logic more perpetuity than invention, with a technocracy cultivating its self-esteem, the formatting of a thought in schools, where the stake of orders and of the order is not to solicit the imagination to invent, overexposes its archaism far from a flexibility being able to solve the problems. If, for the State, learning to make cards saves time, this training means losing it, the necessary but not sufficient summaries not replacing the art of thinking about problems in the complexity of their constellations.

A hospital, a vaccine organization bring into play human relations requiring time to imagine the other, an implication, the consideration of a word. In this time of anguish, says a university president, “ we do not talk to students with an Excel table ”. Concern condensing values ​​opposed to Saint-Simon’s priorities: “To replace the government of men with the administration of things. “

The absurd drifts of a techno-bureaucracy highlight that coexistence is not “an administration of things”, always co-integrating the contingency of stories, the encounter between men who are open because they are incomplete and with it. the unexpected, the imperfect possibility to rethink, the misunderstanding to listen to, de facto democracy to relaunch. Certainly, says Montaigne, “We have been so subjected to the ropes that we no longer have a clear allure”. But a virus comes back to life that coexistence is nothing without its inventors who imagine it, without the singular and collective intelligence that weaves it, without then a school that arouses curiosity, the pleasure of exploring, of feeling. , going towards the unknown of an inter-world, that of metamorphoses.