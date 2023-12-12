Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

At “Hard but Fair” there was a bleak outlook for Germany on Monday. Former Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhart Baum was particularly stunned on ARD.

Berlin – “2023 – a year that teaches us to fear” was the theme in the last broadcast “Hard but Fair” on Monday. The name said it all: In addition to the ongoing budget dispute in the traffic light government, the participants discussed with moderator Louis Klamroth primarily about the Hamas terror in Israel and the Ukraine war. A bleak vision of the future for Germany became the focus of the ARD debate.

“Hard but Fair” program with dark themes at the end of the year: What’s next for Ukraine?

Guests at “Hart aber Fair” were Carlo Masala, professor of international politics at the Bundeswehr University in Munich, and Katrin Eigendorf, international special correspondent for ZDF. The Spiegel journalist Markus Feldenkirchen was also at the table. From politics, only the FDP was represented on Monday evening: on the one hand by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Defense Committee, and on the other hand by former Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhart Baum.

Politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (left-right), journalist Markus Feldenkirchen, security expert Carlo Masala, presenter Louis Klamroth, journalist Katrin Eigendorf and politician Gerhart Baum. © Horst Galuschka/IMAGO

A large part of the discussions revolved around the war in Ukraine, which will not end in 2023. Political expert Carlo Masala explained that Ukraine is currently concentrating on defense until sufficient weapons can be procured for counter-offensives against Russia. He criticized the fact that Germany is now lagging behind as a supplier. “We are not in a position to set up the industrial base to ensure long-term support for Ukraine with exactly these basics – I'm not talking about F16 and Taurus – but very simple stuff,” Masala continued during the shipment.

Former politician Baum completely stunned: “For heaven’s sake, how are we supposed to defend ourselves?”

At that moment Gerhart Baum interrupted him in surprise. “Don’t we have any ammunition that we can supply them?” asks the former Federal Minister of the Interior, visibly irritated. “We keep delivering,” says Masala. But production has not increased sufficiently. “Six months ago, the EU Commission allowed itself to be persuaded to say that a million shots would be produced,” the expert continued. In fact, only 300,000 were produced. “The target of one million has been lost again because Europe cannot achieve it.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Gerhart Baum shakes his head and has to start twice for the next sentence. “For God’s sake, how do we defend ourselves then?” he throws to the group. “I don’t think we want to dwell on that this evening, we want to start the new year happily,” replies FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. When moderator Klamroth asks, she admits: “No country in Europe can defend itself alone.” To achieve this, we have to work together in the EU. The camera keeps panning back to Baum. He sits there quietly, as if he's at a loss for words. Meanwhile, Strack-Zimmermann goes on to say that defense companies in Germany have hardly had a business basis in the last thirty years. According to the FDP politician, that needs to change. (nz)