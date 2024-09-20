Presidential advisor rules out ideological bias in government resistance; TCU does not impose restrictions on acquisition

The special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, stated that he defends that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) do not do business with the Israeli company Elbit Systems during military operations in Gaza “there is nothing ideological about it”. He stressed, however, that there is a political aspect to be considered.

On Wednesday (18.Sep.2024), the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) unanimously decided that there are no impediments for the Brazilian government to hire Elbit Systems to supply 36 155 mm howitzer armored vehicles to the Ministry of Defense, despite the conflict between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

For Amorim, who told the newspaper The Globe that he would not comment on the TCU’s decision, since the legality of the process “was never questioned”the impasse over the purchase of Israeli armored vehicles is, in fact, a “political issue”.

“You are buying sensitive equipment from a country accused of genocide by the International Court, a country that is involved in a war that is growing. Furthermore, you have offended Brazil and humiliated our ambassador.”declared the diplomat.

Amorim also denied any disagreement with Defense Minister José Múcio, who previously suggested that vetoing the purchase of armored vehicles would be an ideological decision. According to Amorim, the two have already discussed the issue, but have different opinions.

“It is not political-partisan, it is not political-ideological, it is the situation of a country at war, which is expanding and which has offended Brazil, there are children dying”, he said.