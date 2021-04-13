Peru was the cradle of a great civilization, it has an invaluable archaeological heritage and a famous gastronomy, but it is haunted by the sad fame of its institutional weakness. Of the ten presidents that Peru has had after the end of the military regime in 1980, Seven were convicted, they’re peppered with scandals or they have ongoing prosecution investigations.

Alberto Fujimori serving sentence for crimes and corruption. Alan García, Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski came under scrutiny for the Odebrecht scandal. Martín Vizcarra is investigated for alleged bribes when he was governor and for irregular vaccination against covid-19, and Manuel Merino for the deaths of two protesters in November.

Alone Fernando Belaúnde Terry (1980-1985) and Valentine Paniagua, who ruled for eight months in 2000-2001, emerged unscathed. It remains to be seen what will happen to outgoing president Francisco Sagasti, who took office in November.

The last 20 years since the fall of Fujimori make up one of the longest periods of democracy that Peru has experienced. Autocratic military or civil regimes predominated in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The absence of political parties Strong also generates that in the Peruvian Congress personal interests prevail many times.

With its capital in Cusco, the Inca empire occupied a vast territorial strip in South America, from southern Colombia to Chile and Argentina. It flourished in the 15th century and was conquered by the Spanish in the 16th century. but his legacy lives on.

A symbol of his greatness It is the stone citadel of Machu Picchu, which in 2019 received 1.5 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism, but which in 2020 was closed for almost eight months due to the coronavirus. In 2021 it was closed all of February.

The Incas

Four of the 33 million Peruvians still have the Quechua spoken by the Incas as their mother tongue.

The Inca civilization stood out throughout the 15th century for their mythology, religion, culture, empire and territorial organization.

Before them other peoples flourished in the valleys and coasts of Peru, such as the Mochica, Chimú and Nasca.

Along with archaeological heritage, Peruvian cuisine is another magnet for tourists to the country, which in 2019 exceeded four million visits.

The cebiche -Raw marinated fish-, lomo saltado -veal meat with fried potatoes and rice-, ají de gallina -thick cream with shredded chicken- or potatoes a la huancaína -papas bathed in a creamy cheese and chili sauce-, together with the famous pisco sour cocktail and a variety of Andean cereals and seafood, they are part of the varied culinary offer that attracts tourists.

There are prices for all budgets. While in Lima there are two of the top ten restaurants in the world According to the list ‘The World’s 50 Best’, the Central and the Maido, each humble neighborhood also has its good restaurants.

Peru is a country in which several communities coexist, among them the Creoles, who descend from the Spanish, the native Quechua, the Aymara, the Amazon, those of African origin (descendants of former slaves), to which is added an extensive community of immigrants from China and Japan.

Although Spanish is the most widely spoken language, millions of Peruvians have a different mother tongue, like Aymara, Quechua, Ashaninka and other Amazonian languages.

Peru lived two decades of internal armed conflict from 1980 to 2000. It was initiated by the Shining Path, guerrilla group founded in the Andean region of Ayacucho by the university professor of philosophy Abimael Guzmán (imprisoned in perpetuity since 1992).

Guzmán won thousands of followers among poor peasants with a message that mixed Maoist principles with the ancient Inca myth of the Taki Ongoy (singing of the stars).

The Taki Ongoy had inspired indigenous rebellions in the colony, including that of Túpac Amaru. Basically, the message was that taking power by arms would allow the Inca empire to be rebuilt, which would bring social justice.

The conflict, in which the Guevarist MRTA also participated, left about 70,000 deads, according to the Truth Commission. All sides committed crimes and excesses, including the military forces.

Source: AFP

PB