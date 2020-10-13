new Delhi: Before winter, the issue of pollution is again hot in Delhi. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday targeted the Center and said not to take any action on the pollution problem. Sisodia said that before winter, pollution is increased by burning crop residues and straw in many states of North India. This is not only the problem of Delhi, but the entire north India is affected by it.

He said that it is unfortunate that the central government did not take any step on this issue throughout the year and then completed the formalities on some meetings. Even after that, the Center did not take this issue seriously. Sisodia said that, the central government will have to play a role to reduce pollution in North India.

Sisodia said that this time the situation is already bad due to coronavirus, in such a situation the problem will become more serious due to increasing pollution. Significantly, the corona cases in Delhi have crossed 3 lakh. The matter of relief is that a large number of them have also recovered.

Pollution plus Corona has become lethal for people. The center sits idly all through the year, holds some meetings around this time and then don’t do anything after that. I would like to tell them that they will have to play a role to reduce pollution in North India: Delhi Deputy CM https://t.co/tkPSd22ahb – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

There is ruckus every year due to pollution

The special thing is that for the last several years, pollution in Delhi continuously reaches severe levels during winter. In many states of North India, burning of straw is a major reason behind this. The Central Government has also made many rules regarding stubble, but no concrete solution has been found so far. In such a situation, the Delhi government has been blaming the central government for this for many years. At the same time, the central government blames the Delhi government in this matter.