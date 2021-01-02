Is Nitish Kumar preparing to join the Grand Alliance once again? If JDU is to be believed, at present, there is no possibility of it. However, due to the continuous statements coming out from the RJD, the political mercury of the state has definitely increased in this winter season. The main reason for this happening is also because for the first time a member of the Lalu family has commented on Nitish coming into the grand alliance.Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said in a statement on the new year that RJD leaders and MLAs will sit together and consider Nitish Kumar’s return to the grand alliance. The way the veteran RJD has said this is very important. However, Sushil Kumar Modi, who is considered a veteran BJP leader and close friend of Nitish Kumar, has commented on Rabri’s statement. He said that the RJD has come out with a statement to break the NDA to prove loyalty.

RJD leader proving his loyalty by making loud claims: Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi tweeted on Friday that the party whose inexperienced dynastic leadership, the poor-laborers, youth-women, gave a mandate to sit in the opposition. Some of his men are proving their loyalty by making new loud claims about breaking the NDA MLA. There is no political truth in them. Before the Bihar Assembly elections, Lalu Prasad’s party could not stop a dozen MLA-MLC from joining the JDU. The impractical promise of giving government jobs to 10 lakh people in one stroke was rejected.

Rabri targets Nitish Kumar on New Year

The BJP leader’s statement came at a time when Rabri Devi said in a statement that Nitish Kumar’s order no longer operates in his own government. He should have thought carefully before taking the oath of Chief Minister again. He claimed that Nitish Kumar does not run in the government he is leading. The numerically stronger ally BJP has control over it. The RJD’s national vice president was speaking about the transfer of officers recently.

Shyam Rajak also claimed 17 JDU MLAs, but CM Nitish denied

This is not the first time any such offer or claim has been made by RJD in relation to the ruling JDU. Earlier, RJD leader Shyam Razak claimed 17 JDU MLAs were in contact with RJD. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described it as baseless. At present, there is a continuous effort from RJD to bring Nitish into the grand alliance.

Former speaker of Bihar assembly has also given special offer to Nitish

Recently, another veteran leader of RJD and former Speaker of the Assembly, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, gave a special offer to Nitish Kumar. He said that if Nitish Kumar parted from the NDA and made Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, the RJD would support him as PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, the opposition will also cooperate in declaring him as the Prime Ministerial candidate. However, his point was not given due consideration by JDU.