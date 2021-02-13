Despite being the country of the Galapagos Islands, and having 32 majestic volcanoes, several of them active, or being the main producer of bananas in the world, Ecuador rarely attracts the attention of the international media. It is not Brazil, Mexico or Argentina, the giants of the region, its political instability is not as strong as that of its neighbor Peru, nor has it suffered a looting like Venezuela. In short, it is a normal Latin American country: poor, unequal, unjust, corrupt and full of decent and hard-working people. Its democracy is flawed but competitive, its institutions are weak but exist, and its economy, the eighth in size in the continent, depends on the export of oil, bananas, shrimp and gold. And from the money that Ecuadorians who live in other countries send to their families.

Keep reading