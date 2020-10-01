Highlights: Political struggle after the incidents of rape and killings in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi leave for Hathras

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh hit back at Congress amidst all-round opposition

Lucknow

After the incidents of rapes and killings in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, the political struggle is increasing. The Congress is capitalizing on this issue. Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi have left Delhi for Hathras. The opposition including Congress has attacked Yogi’s government strongly. Siddharthanath Singh, a minister in the Yogi government and a BJP spokesperson, has hit back at the Congress amid all-round opposition.

Siddharth Nath Singh has targeted the Congress. Taking the incident that happened in Ajmer, Rajasthan, he has said that why does Rahul-Priyanka not go there?

Hathras scandal: first said no rape, now what is UP police saying!

Rahul and Priyanka went together for Hathras

Here, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have left for Hathras in a car from Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is sitting in the car and Priyanka Gandhi is sitting behind. His car has reached the DND, where there is a huge crowd. Barricating has been done to stop them in UP.



Political boil over Hathras gang rape: Maya, Rahul, Priyanka’s big attack on Yogi

Answer on Rajasthan

Siddharth Nath Singh said, ‘Why are they (Congress leaders) not visiting Rajasthan? Will Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi not respond to the happenings in Rajasthan? They want to do politics on this issue by visiting the district (Hathras).