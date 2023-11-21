No fewer than four parties are making a bid for victory on election day on Wednesday. Political commentators from then and now – Frits Wester, Xander van der Wulp, Wouke van Scherrenburg and Ferry Mingelen – are licking their fingers at so much tension. What are their expectations?
David Briem
Latest update:
18:22
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Political #experts #enjoying #fierce #election #battle #find #extremely #exciting