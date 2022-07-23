“There are refined techniques that work on search engines, on metadata, to have a profile of people and groups of people, which can be social strata, groups of voters; they are insidious techniques and for this you have to be careful when you are informedespecially in times like these, and understand the source, the credibility of the news, do fact checking and think for yourself “. General Leonardo Tricarico to the Adnkronosformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force, on the risk of possible foreign interference and disinformation on the elections.

That a blow of disinformation, according to General Tricarico, is “a form of war in all respects: while, until a few years ago, it had a form not embryonic but collateral with respect to classic operations, now this has become a much more used and exploited form of war also because the results are encouraging especially thanks to the technology offered by the network “.” The combination of networked technology and the ability to direct behavior, evaluations and visions have made it a very profitable form of war – observes General Tricarico – which unfolds all its potential, but which is never dormant, operates 365 days the year”.

“The Services do well, they must protect us from this risk and the parliamentary body, which supervises the work of the services, does the same thing”, continues General Tricarico regarding the fact that Copasir has dealt with the issue . Tricarico recalls that “there is a branch of intelligence, Social media intelligence (Socmint)” which deals with data through social media. These techniques are used especially by “Russia and China who have dedicated departments”, concluded the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force.