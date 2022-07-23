” I tell you that “in the political elections of” 25 September the center-right will win and the League will be the first party”. This is what Matteo Salvini assured in Domodossola for an electoral rally. ”On September 25th Italy is at stake, either here or there … I’m counting on you, you’ll take a few days off, I guess. I ask you to be militants, those who do not vote are complicit in the failure of our country ”.

”Those who hoped for the center-right division were disappointed. While now on the left they are slapping each other. Journalists, as usual, did not understand a club … “The number one in via Bellerio chose one of the identifying places of the original Bossian League to open the electoral campaign of the Carroccio in view of the early vote on 25 September. ” On September 18th I will be waiting for you on the Pontida lawn, in preparation for the victory a week later … ” he warns.

” I ask you for a last round of applause. We are here thanks to Bossi, who survived everything … The League is a strange beast, they tried to divide it, buy it, break it. Result? We are still here … ”.

THE VOTE – ” There are 61 days to go until the vote of 25 September. Mind you, two days have always been voted for politics. Now we will vote only on Sunday. Mark it in blue or red, whatever you want “adds Salvini.”On the 25th, not only a party is chosen, but Italy for the next 30 years. What would our first proposals be if we win and will we win? One: zero illegal immigrants for our countryone-way ticket to go home … ”.

THE GOVERNMENT CRISIS – ” I think that the direction was of the Democratic Party, a specialist in losing the elections and going to the government anyway. We have not bowed our heads and we are here … ” Salvini underlines. ” I must tell you that staying in these 18 months with Lamorgese and Speranza has been an unspeakable effort … ”.

THE READ ARROW – ” Soon I will finish because I have already lost two kilos, I sweat … Yes, I sweat, I’m not like those of the Democratic Party who never sweat. Thinking about it, I’ve never seen Letta sweating … ” she says. It is very hot, the leader of the League shows his shirt all wet with sweat and jokes about it by throwing, digs at Enrico Letta.