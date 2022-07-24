“We are ready, with the inverted ‘R’ which means leaving again, re-scrapeRenew Italia, reformism but also to send away all that is resignation, resignation and anger by transforming them into a restart. “So Matteo Renzi on radio Leopolda warms up the engines of the electoral campaign for 2022 policies.

“With whom and where we will be it is too early to say – explains the leader of Italy via -. For us alliances are made on clear and shared ideas, we have ours. We hope to be able to widen the circle, but in any case we are ready to go and vote with our symbol and our candidates “. But, she admits,”many who come from the Democratic Party disappointed from those who said ‘Conte strong point of reference for progressives’ they return to look at us with hope “.

And after announcing that “the Leopolda is brought forward to 1, 2 and 3 September”, he calls the volunteers together. “We have created a form for volunteers on the Italia viva website, The slogan is high five, ‘Gimme five’a way of saying to express closeness and empathy. Each of our friendsmembers, volunteers, collaborators can, must immediately identify 5 names to be involved because if we wait for the traditional media, we won’t touch the ball “.