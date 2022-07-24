“With the election campaign the mud machine against me and the Brothers of Italy set off again, punctually as always“. Giorgia Meloni writes on her Facebook page, pointing her finger at the international and Italian press that talks about the ‘Meloni risk’ to the rescue of the left.” Expect everything in these weeks, because they are aware of the imminent defeat and will use every means to try to stop us. Whether they succeed or not, that will be up to you. ”