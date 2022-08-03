“We are discussing with other parties, in particular with the Italian Left and with the Greens. I very much want the Democratic Party to close an agreement with the Italian Left and the Greens“. Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, thus expresses himself on the dialogue with the Italian Left and the Greens in view of the 2022 political elections scheduled for 25 September.

“I will not be happy until we are able to prevent this election from being a game that does not even begin. If we hadn’t made the deal yesterday, we wouldn’t have even gone into the ring: the match wouldn’t even have started. The agreement “with Carlo Calenda” binds the Democratic Party and Action-More Europe, the agreement does not concern all the colleges but only one third of the parliamentarians to be elected in the single-member constituencies, in which either there is an alliance or is lost. Political leaders of individual parties, particularly divisive personalities, will not go to single-member constituencies ”, he told La7 voting race.

“If you create a broad alliance, with this electoral law you will probably win the elections. If you go alone, you lose. These days, I continue to talk to all those who can be part of a broad coalition, capable of being an alternative to the center-right.. You see me as a federator, I do it for a very simple reason: the destinies of the next 5 years are decided. If we do not unite, the center-right in Parliament will have 66% of the seats which will allow them to change the Constitution without even going through the referendum “.

“We are not trying to do something out of convenience: if they are united and we are divided”, “a government led by Giorgia Meloni supported by two thirds of the Parliament. This electoral law, as it was built in 2018, is built. in such a way that the vote on the party symbol makes those who have joined pass through. I would get a lot of applause if I went alone, with my compacts, to lose the elections “.

Chapter Matteo Renzi: “There is no statement of mine in which there is a veto on Matteo Renzi. I haven’t vetoed anyone. Renzi has decided to run alone, if he were to change his mind I would be ready to meet him. There’s still time? There is still time “, he says, referring to the leader of Italia Viva.