“The Draghi area? It is obvious that the political forces that have voted to trust the premier have the PNRR agenda in mind. The others will see what they will do. The recovery and resilience plan will be the watershed”, he told Adnkronos the economist Carlo Cottarelli, director of the Observatory on Italian public accounts, commenting on the political scenario in view of the elections on 25 September. “One of the themes of the PNRR is that it has never been submitted to the opinion of the electorate. This has always been a weakness of the PNRR: in my opinion, reforms are only made if there is public opinion behind it”, observes the former Spending Review Commissioner.

“The crucial point to see if we will implement the PNRR or not and if it will be sustainable – continues Cottarelli – will be precisely the time of the elections. At that point we will see if the PNRR will be implemented or not. When I speak of realization, I speak of an implementation made putting all the effort it takes to make difficult reforms, from justice to public administration: all things that require changes in behavior, not only in legislation “. Different forces of the center today present themselves as interpreters of the so-called ‘Draghi area’: “Historically the center has been broken up into different parts, this has been its problem. It will be necessary to see if this time there will be a different behavior. Something different. already there: Action and + Europe will present themselves together, let’s see. Then there is a part of the center that was in Forza Italia: we will see in terms of voters how much consensus they manage to bring with them “.

There is talk of his candidacy in Parliament in the elections in September or in 2023, for the Lombardy Region … “Both for the regional and for the Parliament, no one has called me. For personal reasons I remain in the US until the end of August and not I change my plans “. In 2018, the President of the Republic gave you the task of forming a government: if the opportunity arises again this time, would you be ready? “It was an honor on that occasion – replies Cottarelli – when you are called you have to be ready but you also have to do things. That was an important occasion, I answered yes. But I don’t think a similar situation will occur again”.