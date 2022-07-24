“We need to let you know now that the M5s were the most loyal force within the government throughout the period“. This is what Giuseppe Conte said in connection with the M5S assembly in Lamezia Terme.” The courage to be there is needed to face a delicate moment for the country, we, as you will have understood, have only maintained the line of consistency in defense of the last. We are working, perhaps even making mistakes, to keep faith with the commitments we have made. The ecological transition has always been our goal and we have defended it, as we have done with reforms such as citizenship income and the Superbonus. We have carried out these measures with great commitment, thanks to the commitment of all our parliamentarians who have worked with commitment in the various commissions “.” The document presented to Mario Draghi has within it all the heart, sensitivity and ideals of the Movement. It contains the diagnosis on the serious ecological and social emergency of the country, it is an agenda that has always represented our beacon “.

Read also

“Everyone now would like to unload their responsibilities and the crisis that has arisen on us. We have the courage, strength and honesty to walk with our heads held high, we are in politics only on condition that we can continue to work for the needs of citizens “adds Conte.” They wanted to put us in trouble knowingly, they wanted to keep us out but we go on. It is a very demanding electoral campaign that awaits us, to be faced with strength, passion and dignity. Everyone’s commitment is important because only in this way will we be able to achieve what we have set ourselves. Speaking to citizens and explaining to them what our commitment is to clarify and carry forward our political agenda must be our goal “.

