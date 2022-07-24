“I’m not Letta, we have different but very compatible stories. I know Letta’s qualities but we have to tell each other things: the minestrone against the Meloni does not stop the Meloni“. Thus the leader of Action Carlo Calenda responds through the microphones of ‘On the air’ on La7 to the proposal of an” open and expansive list of progressive Democrats “launched by Letta.

“I would like to say to Letta – I appreciate the fact that she finally said no to 5 stars. We are ready to discuss, but with clarity on gas and regasification plants or on waste and waste-to-energy plants. If not – he warns – let’s take away the idea of ​​the Draghi agenda “.

“Letta says either us or Meloni, the last 30 years of politics in Italy have been like this, all together against someone. I propose we get someone together to do something, “added the leader of Action.

The dialogue must be continued “not only with the Democratic Party. For example – Calenda says clearly – even with people I hope to be able to welcome into Action: Gelmini and Carfagna, who had the courage to tell Berlusconi you have crossed the line. We feel with Gelmini, she will tell you what she wants to do. Brunette no. But Carfagna and Gelmini have objective merits “, concludes the leader of Action.