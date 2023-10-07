Election political polls today 7 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi continues to rise, M5S does well, but the party that is growing more than anyone else this week is surprisingly Forza Italia: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls resulting from the Super media Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Giorgia Meloni’s party, always firmly in the lead, gains a further 0.2 percent and thus reaches 28.9%.

The Democratic Party is stable at 19.7%, while the 5 Star Movement grows by 0.2 percent and is now credited with 16.7%. The League also rose (+0.1%) to 9.3 percent, while, as mentioned, Forza Italia gained 0.3 percent and rose to 7.2%.

Among the other minor parties, Action, strong by the 0.1 percent gained, returns to 3.9%, while Italia Viva collapses, losing 0.4% and falling to 2.4 percent, far from the threshold of barrier set at 3%.

The superaverage of lists

FdI 28.9% (+0.2)

PD 19.7% (=)

M5S 16.7% (+0.2)

League 9.3% (+0.1)

FI 7.2% (+0.3)

Az 3.9% (+0.1)

AVS 3.4% (=)

IV 2.6% (-0.4)

+E 2.5% (+0.2)

ItalExit 2.0% (+0.1)

UP 1.4% (=)

NM 0.8% (-0.3)

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.