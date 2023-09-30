Election political polls today 30 September 2023
ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi declining, but Giorgia Meloni’s party is flying compared to politics: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls resulting from the Super media Agi/Youtrend.
According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Fratelli d’Italia is at 28.5%, down 0.7 percent compared to last week’s poll, but with 2.5% in more than in the political elections a year ago.
The Democratic Party is at 19.7 percent, up compared to last week (+0.1%), but above all compared to the national elections (+0.6%).
The 5 Star Movement is doing well which, thanks to today’s 16.5%, is up 1.1 percent compared to the policies. The League also rises by half a percentage point compared to 2022: the Northern League, in fact, is credited with 9.3 percent. Forza Italia, on the other hand, is down by more than one percentage point (-1.2%), now at 6.9 percent.
The superaverage of lists
FdI 28.5% (+2.5)
PD 19.7% (+0.6)
M5S 16.5% (+1.1)
League 9.3% (+0.5)
FI 6.9% (-1.2)
Az 3.9%
AVS 3.3% (-0.1)
IV 2.9%
+E 2.4% (-0.1)
ItalExit 1.9% (-0.1)
UP 1.3% (-0.1)
NM 1.1% (+0.2)
HOW POLLS ARE DONE
Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.
Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.Read also: All surveys
