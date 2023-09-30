Election political polls today 30 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi declining, but Giorgia Meloni’s party is flying compared to politics: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls resulting from the Super media Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Fratelli d’Italia is at 28.5%, down 0.7 percent compared to last week’s poll, but with 2.5% in more than in the political elections a year ago.

The Democratic Party is at 19.7 percent, up compared to last week (+0.1%), but above all compared to the national elections (+0.6%).

The 5 Star Movement is doing well which, thanks to today’s 16.5%, is up 1.1 percent compared to the policies. The League also rises by half a percentage point compared to 2022: the Northern League, in fact, is credited with 9.3 percent. Forza Italia, on the other hand, is down by more than one percentage point (-1.2%), now at 6.9 percent.

The superaverage of lists

FdI 28.5% (+2.5)

PD 19.7% (+0.6)

M5S 16.5% (+1.1)

League 9.3% (+0.5)

FI 6.9% (-1.2)

Az 3.9%

AVS 3.3% (-0.1)

IV 2.9%

+E 2.4% (-0.1)

ItalExit 1.9% (-0.1)

UP 1.3% (-0.1)

NM 1.1% (+0.2)

