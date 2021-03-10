Two motions of censure in Murcia and Castilla y León and an electoral advance in the forward in Madrid have turned the Spanish political board upside down in four hours of vertigo. It does not seem that the earthquake is the result of an orchestrated plan, rather it indicates that it has been an explosion of sympathy after the outbreak of the Murcian fireworks early in the morning. But until the waters are no longer cloudy there is some clear evidence. The first is the break between Inés Arrimadas and Pablo Casado and the blowing up of the plans of the PP leader to reunify the right wing. The second is that Pedro Sánchez has not forgotten the liberals as an ally, it remains to be seen whether occasional or permanent.

The Socialists, with José Luis Ábalos at the helm, have quietly negotiated in recent weeks with Ciudadanos, with Carlos Cuadrado on the other side of the table, the motion of censure in Murcia to evict Fernando López Miras. The rumble started at nine in the morning, was confirmed an hour later, and madness broke out. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Madrid president, called early elections for May 4 to deactivate a Murcian operation. PSOE and Más Madrid presented two motions of censure that, in principle, would have the support of the Liberals and Podemos. What came first the motions or the electoral decree? There a fierce battle is played out. Like the one fought in Castilla y León. In the early afternoon, the socialist Luis Tudanca announced another motion against the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco. It does not have enough votes but Ciudadanos, who co-governs with the PP, is divided.

Pedro Sánchez met in the afternoon on Ferraz Street with his team. Pablo Casado did the same at the same time in Genoa 13. Arrimadas also shut himself up with his people at his headquarters. Pablo Iglesias summoned the reduced leadership of Podemos. (Vox did not report Santiago Abascal’s agenda). Everyone had to reposition the pieces on a board that seemed stabilized in two blocks that were subdivided. The transversal movements have not been registered so far this legislature. Until the leader of Ciudadanos decided to make a move.

The poor electoral results in Catalonia, the cradle of the party, the increasingly loud siren songs of the PP to forge a merger, or absorption, and the internal pressure to turn the corner convinced Arrimadas that he had to do something to survive. The play is risky and has only two outcomes, disappearance or resurgence. In Murcia, the oranges, if the motion of censure succeeds, they are assured two years at the head of the Government to rebuild the electoral figure. It will not be easy given the negative inertia they endure. Castilla y León did not enter into Arimadas’ plans, but immersed in the dynamics of the motions, partial support would not be ruled out either. The Socialists need the vote of four orange deputies and not all are loyal to the vice president of the Board, Francisco Igea.

The Madrid earthquake



But where the shock wave of the earthquake reached seismic records was in Madrid. In the plans of the PSOE and Ciudadanos it did not appear to dismount Díaz Ayuso, but the electoral movement of the president altered the plans and the Socialists, together with the party of Íñigo Errejón, presented motions of censure. An election would be the worst news for Ciudadanos because it should obtain more than 5% of the votes to enter the regional Assembly and reaching that threshold is not guaranteed.

Numbers aside, Arrimadas’ turnaround has dynamited relations with Casado because it throws into the sink the plan of the PP leader for the reunification of the right by means of a friendly confluence or not with the liberals. In addition, it forces him to retrace the path of distancing himself with Vox that began in October. For this reason, Casado did not want elections now in Madrid, winning them -as the polls point out- would condemn him to understand with Abascal to govern. A step for which Díaz Ayuso has no problem. What’s more, he caresses it with relish. Faced with the fait accompli, the leader of the PP folded and endorsed the Madrid president, a personal bet of hers, and opened the doors of the party to the “thousands” of militants of Ciudadanos “defrauded” with Arrimadas. An imitation of the great reunification project.

Many socialists wonder, for their part, if the sudden confluence with Ciudadanos is a strategic move or a momentary rapprochement. Within the PSOE there is a current that does not hide its sympathies for the liberals and its antipathy for those of Iglesias. But Sánchez has made it clear on multiple occasions that the government coalition with United We Can is not in discussion and that his allies are those of the investiture and the Budgets. Especially since there is no alternative.

The Liberals’ ten seats in Congress may shine with their support for some legislative initiatives, but they do not carry the weight of obtaining membership. Among other reasons, because the cohabitation of purple and orange is unfeasible. This approach is still in force, although if Esquerra Republicana, a prisoner of its negotiations in Catalonia, persists, nothing can be ruled out.