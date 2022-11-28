Mexico. – The documentary “Watch Die” shows a series of images, videos, investigations, tests and hypotheses of what happened on the night of September 26, 2014 when 43 students from Ayotzinapa They were killed in a war event and that offers a critical look between journalism at the non-compliance of the Army and the armed forces.

According to the synopsis of the UNAM and “Look or Die: The Army in the Night of Iguala” directed by Coizta Grecko and Temoris Grecko helps to demolish the true story behind what happened in the murder of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa in Iguala, Guerrero which throughout the entire documentary joins a political drama series that show the compelling evidence of those involved in the terrible act of murder.

Likewise, “Look or Die” focuses on analyzing the oversights and infractions that occurred on the part of the Army and the armed forces regarding the disappearance of the 43 normalistas the night that exposed organized crime, corruption and drug trafficking that took place. Live in the life of the Mexicans.

Supported by extensive research, the film of “Watch or Die” questions the historical truth of the Mexican government in the face of the impunity of the armed forces for the attacks on normalistas in Iguala and after the disappearances of the 43 students from the Normal Rural School of Ayotzinapa.

The documentary film premiered at the Mexico City International Documentary Film Festival and is currently is available for free on the Ojos de Perro YouTube channel, made by the members of said channel, in collaboration with Cuaderno Doble rayas.