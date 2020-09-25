Political differences within the government have once again confused plans to tighten restrictions on confinement in Israel. After three days of marathon negotiations, Israeli officials were unable to reach an agreement on the closure of the synagogues and the limitation of the protests, so that the places of worship will remain open and Jerusalem will once again be the scene of a massive demonstration against Benjamin Netanyahu. The only point on which there was agreement was the paralysis of all economic activity that is not essential.

The new regulation stalled in the parliamentary process due to disagreements with a prime minister who even proposed applying an emergency law to prohibit demonstrations, which was interpreted as a personal attempt to silence the demonstrations that have been demanding his resignation for twelve weeks. “The decision of a strict closure was designed to stop the spread of the virus, not to block protests or community prayer,” his government partner and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz scolded Netanyahu on social media.

The total closure proposed by the authorities did not have the support of the national coordinator of the pandemic, Roni Gamzu, whose proposal was to limit the activity to fifty percent, not absolutely. These differences in criteria and the lack of attention to experts cause great confusion and general laxity in the streets when it comes to respecting the restrictions at a delicate moment in which the country surpasses negative marks every day. The contagions soared above 7,000 in the last 24 hours.

Queues at the airport



The image of the day was produced at the Tel Aviv international airport where there were long lines of Israelis who wanted to leave the country before this tightening of the measures. Rumors about the airport’s possible closure caused the planes to fill up. The Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, explained that finally there will be no closure of Ben Gurion, but that only those passengers who bought a ticket before 11 a.m. on Friday and who have tested negative for coronavirus in a test of diagnosis.

Israelis will be able to return to the country “without limitations”, but amid the confusion and general improvisation surrounding the management of the coronavirus in the country, it was not clear whether foreign workers or people with resident status will be able to do so.