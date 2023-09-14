Marcelo Ebrardby not knowing the results of the surveys internal Brunette Due to the irregularities that he claims were committed, he was left with a good part of the public conversation. His challenge will have to be resolved later this Friday by the internal organs of the party, but there is not even the remotest possibility that this election could be annulled, much less that there is a reverse in the decision that Claudia Sheinbaum be the potential presidential candidate by the ruling party.

Marcelo Nor can he prolong his decision too much because the idea of ​​starting a national tour to try to tie up even if he is part of that 25 percent of respondents who opted for him in the survey Brunette, can literally lead to the deflation of the expectations it generated. At the end of September in MC They should have decided on their candidacy and the only viable one, beyond the sayings of Samuel Garciawhich they have to be really competitive would be Marcelo’s.

In other words, if they want to appear in 2024 Ebrard and MC They need each other and that decision cannot be delayed too long. If we make a parallel with 1994, Manuel Camacho had a platform from which to grow, which was the negotiation of peace in Chiapas, which had all the national and international reflectors. Ebrard does not enjoy those spaces and the ones he has gained could be closed to him to the same extent as Claudia and Xochitl grow your campaigns. Waiting too long could lead Marcelo to suffer the same fate as Camacho who, after Colosio’s death, was left with practically nothing.

Meanwhile, on Monday they say he will launch Brunette his call to elect eight candidates for governor and that of head of government of Mexico City. On Tuesday, the President López Obrador had a long meeting with Sheinbaum in the National Palace where the names of possible candidates were discussed. A good part of that decision involves the issue of gender: how many and which positions will be for women and how many and which for men.

Apparently, it has been decided that Veracruz and Chiapas would be for women, possibly Puebla as well. In Veracruz it is assured that the position will be for Rocío Nahle, despite the fact that Two Mouths It is far from being completed and its cost has been three times more than originally budgeted: it went from six thousand to almost 20 thousand millions of dollars.

In Chiapas, if it is decided that the candidacy is for a woman it would be for Senator Sesil de León, very close to Manuel Velasco. Sesil has had a very busy political life in the last ten years: she was an official with Peña grandsonshe was affiliated with the Verde, she was part of the Velasco cabinet, then she was a federal deputy and won the senatorship in 2018, after resigning from the Verde, upon reaching the senate, she joined the PES bench, which she headed until she resigned to join Brunette. It remains to be seen if in Chiapas, the state where the Green Party has the most votes, that party will go with Morena or alone, with Luis Armando Melgar, in the state election.

In Tabasco it is assured that the candidacy, after leaving Fonatur and the responsibility for the construction of the Mayan Train (actually a formal responsibility, because it was the army that was truly responsible for the construction) will be for Javier May, who belongs to a political group that is very much in conflict locally with that of Adán Augusto López, who this week after much speculation was appointed coordinator Sheinbaum campaign politician.

In Mexico City, the choice will be between Omar García Harfuch and Clara Brugada, the mayor of Iztapalapa. The former secretary of citizen security is supposed to have the support of Claudia, but again the gender issue will be decisive, establishing whether that position will be for a man or a woman. Now the soccer player Cuauhtémoc Blanco has made his aspirations official, who wants to jump from the governorship of Morelos to that of Mexico City. Blanco is the worst evaluated governor in the country and his time in Morelos has been disastrous, but there he is in something that can only be understood if it is decided that Omar will stay on Claudia’s team, and that the position will not be for a woman either, leaving out to Brugada.

In Puebla, a state where they say BrunetteSince it will be very difficult to retain the state government, the decision will be made, again, based on which gender will be the candidate. Among the men, Alejandro Armenta and Ignacio Mier have grown tired of hitting each other, which in the end seems to have worn them both down. If she is a woman, she would be between the former mayor of Puebla, Claudia Rivera Vivanco, and Olivia Salomón, current Secretary of Economy of the state government.

In it Wide FrontMeanwhile, there is the conviction that the candidacy for the city must first be defined (what the opposition mayors have already demanded) and then concentrate on the states. There are many names but there is also intense negotiation around the issue of gender. Xóchitl has said on some occasion that she would prefer a woman as a candidate in the city and that has increased Lía Limón’s bonuses. But there are Santiago Taboada, Adrián Ruvalcaba, Santiago Creel and even Sandra Cuevas who would be a candidate more for Monrealism than for the alliance (she herself acknowledged that the only one she would not face would be the former leader of the senate, already incorporated into the team of Claudia). Between now and the end of the month many political destinies will be at stake.

