The EU’s migration policy does not fit. The arrivals of people seeking refuge in Europe have returned to pre-pandemic levels and the situation on the Italian island of Lampedusa, overwhelmed by the influx of migrants in recent weeks, has once again stirred tensions between the Twenty-Seven in one of the issues most divisive of the community club, and has led governments to remember the 2015 migration crisis, which almost destroyed the Schengen zone. Eight years and other crises have passed and the EU is now accelerating, this last year of the legislature, to carry out the expected migration pact, which proposes an unprecedented shielding of the external borders and the increase in the formulas for the expulsion of irregular migrants . A system criticized by human rights organizations that at the same time faces the veto of the most belligerent member states against the common policy. Meanwhile, many of those who arrive longing for the security of the Union are trapped between crossed political vetoes, in a cracked system.

The Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed life in many ways. It also reduced migrant arrivals. No more: in August, more than 56,900 people in an irregular situation arrived in the EU, according to data from a confidential report by Frontex (the community border agency) with preliminary data and to which EL PAÍS has had access. In June, there were more than 30,000; That month, more than 83,000 people requested asylum for the first time in an EU country (25% more than the same month the previous year) and they did so mainly in Germany, Spain, France and Italy (between them, 75%). % of applications), according to the latest data from Eurostat.

“The European immigration policy narrative of recent years has fueled the illusion that zero immigration is not only desirable, but feasible. And it is neither of those things,” says Camino Mortera, head of the Brussels office of the Center for European Reform. “It is a phenomenon that is impossible to stop; The question for the EU remains whether it wants to have a rational management of migratory flows that sends a message of control – of who is in charge – both to voters and to countries of origin and transit, and to human trafficking mafias. ”, says the expert in community politics and justice and interior issues.

The community executive of Ursula von der Leyen, which in 2020 highlighted that the current system did not work and presented its proposal for common immigration regulation through an “effective and humane” pact, has devised a model based on two legs: the community agreement and a formula of agreements with countries of origin and transit to avoid arrivals in the Union. Today, the main inspiration is what was signed with Tunisia, a country to which the European Commission has offered economic assistance – it aims to mobilize some 900 million euros of financing, although linked to the International Monetary Fund approving its own disbursement – to keep it afloat. the country. Also financing for various programs (including one for border control), in exchange for managing departures, and which has sparked controversy due to complaints about human rights violations by the Kais Said Government, with inflamed rhetoric against the migrants. Also, due to the way in which it was agreed, without the necessary prior approval of the Member States.

See also Two tragedies in a few hours: in Bergamo, a man drowns in the Serio river, the sea of ​​Fregene returns the body of a forty-year-old

The circle envisioned by Von der Leyen, however, is far from closed. The first leg—consisting of five regulations—which the expert from the Center for European Reform calls “the lame pact,” has not been completed. The Twenty-seven still need to give the green light to the last chapter, a legislative instrument to respond to situations of “crisis and force majeure” and which, according to the latest drafts that EL PAÍS has seen, also includes the “instrumentalization” of migrants by of a third State (such as migratory pressure from Belarus on Poland and the Baltics) within those special situations that would allow a community member to establish a regime that circumvents the common policy.

Common solidarity

This week, the European Parliament, which already closed its position on this last issue in April, has also decided to block the talks to convert into European legislation two of the four regulations that the Twenty-seven have already agreed upon, and which are in the final phase. in which representatives of the Council (the Member States), the European Parliament, and the Commission illuminate the final regulations (the so-called trilogues). It is a formula of pressure: the two blocked chapters – control and processing of requests – are the most advanced and those that “are of most interest” to the member states, says socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar, president of the Committee on Freedoms. Justice and Interior of the European Chamber.

As a whole, the migration pact establishes the concept of mandatory solidarity so that all Member States share the management of the flows that are now, fundamentally, received by the southern partners – Italy, Greece, Spain -, and regulates how they are received, processed, or expels migrants who are considered not to have the right to asylum, and who—and for how long—has responsibility for that legal framework that opens when a newcomer makes a request for refuge.

The system, against which Hungary and Poland – which believe that migration should be a solely national issue, despite common borders – are protesting, proposes mandatory relocation quotas for countries that are not under intense pressure from arrivals or that Member States that refuse to accept pay 20,000 euros for each rejected asylum seeker into the common pool. Also, new technological formulas for registration through biometric data and even underpin the concept of “entry fiction,” which assumes that the person has not crossed the border until officials have decided to process their request. A modality, says expert Kelly Soderstrom, who has analyzed the issue for the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (Ecre), that “inhibits the mobility of asylum seekers, access to their rights and procedures. , and increases the risk of return.”

It is something similar to the concept of strength. But instead of walls, it lays out a system that makes it difficult and undesirable to enter. The Twenty-seven – which have once again engaged in political debates about who has the responsibility of welcoming those who arrive while asylum seekers wait in overcrowded centers, often in very precarious conditions – are racing against the clock. The Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU is striving to find common points to approve the crisis management regulation, which has also raised alarm bells among specialized organizations and human rights defenders.

The crisis chapter, says Stephanie Pope, adviser on immigration and the European Union at Oxfam, “provides scenarios for Member States to repeal the EU asylum law, which risks becoming widespread violations of human rights against refugees, without any responsibility, and with less protection.” This regulation could also lead to future debates in the Council of countries that refuse to adhere to asylum and human rights standards because they consider that they are facing these scenarios.

Critical voices and reservations

Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal have raised reservations about the effect of this new regulation on the rights of asylum seekers. Others, such as Hungary and Poland, reject any common regulatory formula and may delay the approval of this chapter to avoid closing the entire pact, which is designed to work together.

MEP López Aguilar, who highlights the enormous division within the EU around the migration issue with crossed accusations between the frontline countries and those that face secondary movements (to which migrants mostly go later, such as Germany or Countries Bajos), speaks of “bleeding deficiencies” in current legislation.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is fighting to save the agreement with Tunisia, the other leg to stop arrivals. The memorandum of understanding signed with President Said during a visit to his palace has not only received enormous criticism and legal and humanitarian doubts. Furthermore, the influx on the route that leaves the Maghreb country, that of the central Mediterranean, one of the most dangerous and deadly, and which mainly leads to Italy, has not been reduced. So far this year, arrivals registered through this route have increased by 115% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to European data.

After signing the memorandum with Said, furthermore, the numbers have not decreased. The European money that is part of the agreement has not yet reached Tunisia and the president makes it clear. Von der Leyen, who visited Lampedusa last week with the far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has been noted for her tough positions on migration, has promised that he will accelerate the sending of funds to Tunisia. And on the Italian island he issued a warning: “As part of the international community we have an obligation. We have complied with it and we will comply with it, but we will decide who comes to the EU and under what circumstances, and not the smugglers and traffickers.”

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the foreground, visited Lampedusa with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the 17th. FILIPPO ATTILI (EFE)

Brussels blames the mafias for the tragedies at sea and defends these pacts, which it is already designing for other countries such as Egypt, according to community sources. In fact, an Oxfam report released this week shows that the EU spends more of its budget on reducing immigration to Europe than on plans to curb poverty in countries of origin when it comes to money spent on migration programs says Stephanie Pope. Her report has also identified that migration projects financed in Libya, Tunisia or Nigeria are at risk of violating international aid regulations.

MEP López Aguilar, very critical of the agreement with Tunisia and how it was reached, misses a “coherent” common strategy. Both for the values ​​of the EU, and for international, European, maritime, and humanitarian law. The one who served as Minister of Justice of Spain in the second term of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004-2007) criticizes instead that “a Von der Leyen is perceived as increasingly melonized”, in reference to the ultra positions of the Italian prime minister.

The bitter fights between Member States over the migration issue do not stop. And they will even remain when the migration pact is closed, foreseeably before the end of the legislature to prevent immigration from being an issue in the European elections in June, says expert Mortera. The reality of a common migration policy, with countries that boycott it such as Poland or Hungary, as well as the viability of Schengen will also have to be rethought in the face of EU enlargement, says the expert, who believes that it could lead to a system of concentric circles or a “mini-Schengen”, which does not include everyone.

Offering protection to refugees was one of the ways in which what is today the EU was enlightened, with the lessons learned from World War II. Today’s Union, despite the fact that it needs immigration and is committed to a regulated system that is neither taking off nor offering answers to the majority of those who flee in search of asylum, no longer seems to be following that path.

