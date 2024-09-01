An investigation by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Fundación Nueva Ilusión highlighted that since July 29, 2024, one day after the presidential elections were held in Venezuela, There has been an increase in migrants on the border with Colombia and Brazil due to the political crisis facing the country and the repressive actions reported against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The Colombian-Venezuelan NGO, dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to “migrant walkers” since 2015, reported that Between 140 and 160 Venezuelans cross into Colombia every day via the Cúcuta border.

Trails on the border with Colombia. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME

Patricia Salguero, founder of the organization, warned that many of the people who leave Venezuela request protection in other countries after being “marked by the Venezuelan government,” according to a report published by the Efecto Cocuyo website on Saturday, August 31.

Members of the NGO have highlighted that Many of the testimonies of Venezuelans coincide in leaving through the trochas (unofficial exit points of the border) to allude to the immigration controls of Venezuelan officials and avoid being detained..

Marked by persecution



The foundation highlighted that Several of them are young people between 16 and 18 years old who fear being recruited by members of the Venezuelan armed forces.

“They tell us that they had to flee Venezuela after the elections because they were targeted by the authorities due to the political persecution that broke out. They come from everywhere: Caracas, Miranda, Portuguesa, Táchira,” said Salguero.

In the case of the border crossing through Brazil, The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that August 26 was one of the days with the highest influx of Venezuelan migrants in the Paracaima area since the presidential elections.

“744 people entered the country, of whom 589 requested international protection,” the IOM warned.

Venezuelans crossing the trails. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. THE TIME

According to official figures released by the EFE news agency on September 1, more than 2,400 people have been arrested since July 29, some of them in demonstrations and others in police operations, while 25 were killed in acts of violence that the government attributes to the opposition, while the opposition blamed the state security forces.

More than 100 minors arrested during protests



An investigation by the NGO Foro Penal recorded 116 adolescents detained between July 29 and August 26.which provoked reactions from national and international political figures who denounced violations against human rights towards detained minors by officials of the government of Nicolás Maduro. However, Foro Penal confirmed on Saturday, August 31, that 30 adolescents were released from prison.

“Following hearings held in Táchira and Portuguesa, 12 adolescent men and one adolescent woman were released under precautionary measures in Táchira, and five adolescent men in Portuguesa,” explained Gonzalo Himiob, vice president of the NGO.

He also reported that eight minors were released on bail in Lara state, three more in Bolívar state and one in Yaracuy, in addition to the release of 16 adolescents in Caracas, four of whom were women.