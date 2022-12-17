In no way is it exaggerated when talking about a political and institutional crisis in Peru and just one piece of information is enough; The South American nation has had 6 presidents in a period of 4 years. The moment of instability that this country is experiencing is not circumstantial or the work of chance and we will try to enumerate a series of aspects that explain what is happening.

Barely a week ago, until then President Pedro Castillo, took actions classified as a coup d’état, when trying to dissolve the congress since that same afternoon the possibility of dismissing him due to accusations in matters of corruption would be debated for the third time, which according to the congressmen made it impossible for him to continue governing by a principle of “Moral Insolvency”.

Therein lies one of the root causes, since the matter of morality is extremely subjective and it is enough that there is an absence of sympathy to argue said element, but if one goes even deeper, another fact that does not contribute to stability is the legal capacity that It has the executive power to dissolve the legislative power and the legislative power to dissolve the executive, which causes a continuous struggle, neglecting important issues for the well-being of the governed.

It is practically impossible to govern democratically when consensus is not achieved, which is quite a challenge in a country with more than 10 political parties and independent parliamentary currents, each faction with its own practically irreconcilable struggles, the only thing that would help to impose an agenda on the part of the group in power that is assumed to be the dominant one, it would be broad citizen support (as is experienced in Mexico at this time) and this is where we arrive at the genesis of the problem.

Pedro Castillo won the elections with just 0.25% difference over the daughter of former military dictator Alberto Fujimori, with final results of 50.12% vs. 49.87%, which led a large sector of the country’s right (including a large group of soldiers) to ignore the triumph of the left-wing rural professor. The fact that President Castillo appointed 5 different cabinets in a period of a year and a half did not help very much, achieving the record of hosting 80 changes of ministers, what we know in Mexico as state secretaries.

What is difficult to believe is the fact that a leadership that rises to the highest magistracy of a country, can be left alone and that is that in the vote that ended up removing him, 101 congressmen voted in favor, with only 6 who followed. supporting him until then president. The failed attempt at a self-coup undoubtedly diminished said vote and made those who had defended him change their minds until a few hours before.

The fact that makes this event particularly interesting for Mexicans was the reaction of President Lopez Obrador, since unlike the majority of left-wing South American leaders who quickly recognized the new president Dina Boluarte, AMLO accused this event as negative and offered political asylum to Pedro Castillo. This fact can be read in different ways, but it is simpler than it seems, and President Lopez Obrador has said it publicly; Pedro Castillo is his friend.