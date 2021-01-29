The intricate Italian political crisis forced President Sergio Mattarella to give an exploratory mandate to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, to verify if there are possibilities of an agreement in the current parliamentary majority that the resigning prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, can form a new government.

Mattarella gave Fico time until next Tuesday to return to the Quirinale to give an account of the results. If you are successful, it is likely that the Italian president will mandate Conte to form a new government.

The head of state, who has in his hands the guide to institutional crises in a country where governments are born and die in the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, took the initiative to call Fico after concluding the first round of consultations with the forces policies.

The president Sergio Mattarella and the head of Deputies, Roberto Fico. (EFE)

Mattarella took off the masks that everyone is wearing, even the gigantic cuirassiers that guard the Presidential Palace and told the few authorized journalists, placed at a distance from security, that the country needs a government with full effectiveness to face “This time of pandemic”, the need for a vast vaccination program, a serious economic and social crisis and the reconstruction program financed by the European Union.

The gigantic magnitude of these problems was again contrasted with a political crisis that most Italians consider absurd. The personal protagonist of this drama is former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who withdrew the two ministers of his Italia Viva party and the deputies and senators, sinking the government of Prime Minister Conte.

Conte resigned and intense political fighting, an Italian tradition, prevented a rapid institutional recomposition.

The center-right alliance, I propose this Friday to the president that the solution is a quick call for early general elections. All the polls daily confirm that if the country goes to the polls, the right will clearly triumph.

The center-left government resists to the popular vote test and he is fighting to extend his term until the end of the legislature, in two years.

In Parliament, many legislators are terrified that the floodgates of the general elections will be opened, because many will not be re-elected. In particular, the issue worries senators, where the government has an anemic relative majority.

Renzi organized the offensive to bring down the government of which he was part seeking to impose the departure of Prime Minister Conte and a change that allows him to manage power, especially the gigantic recovery plan of the European Union, which grants Italy subsidies and loans for 209 billion dollars.

Renzi also rejects the prospect of early elections, since polls indicate that his popular consistency does not exceed 3%, which would condemn him to disappearance if the country goes to the polls.

The leader of Italia Viva returned in the last hours to center stage after traveling to Saudi Arabia and meeting with the crown prince and strongman of the regime, Mohamed bin Salman al Saud.

Matteo Renzi, from Italia Viva, brought down the Conte government. (ANSA)

A political storm broke out with accusations to Renzi of receiving heavy funding of a government accused of serious human rights violations.

The scandal quickly escalated and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of the 5 Star Movement announced that he had reinstated the ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, which had been rescinded three years ago by Matteo Renzi when he was prime minister.

The political crisis became even more tangled and Renzi announced that he was not vetoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to be reelected, but that it was necessary to establish whether the alliance with the 5-Star and the Democratic party, the two main parties of the Democratic Party, could be reconstituted. center-left ruling coalition.