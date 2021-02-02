The former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, was summoned this Tuesday by the Head of State of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, to entrust him with the formation of an emergency government in the face of the country’s situation due to the pandemic and after the failure of the negotiations policies to reissue the previous Executive.

Mattarella will receive Draghi this Wednesday, announced presidential spokesman Giovanni Grasso, after the president made a request to all the country’s forces to form a technical government as the only way to avoid new elections.

A 73-year-old economist with an unbeatable continental reputation, president of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019 and head of the Italian Central Bank between 2006 and 2011, Draghi was appointed last July to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences of the Vatican by Pope Francis.

News in development