The panorama totally changed in less than two days. Cross vetoes are over. Suddenly, in Italy They all want to be in the government of national salvation of economist Mario Draghi, who this Saturday concluded the first round of consultations with the parliamentary political forces.

The day focused on the two most important parties and the most spectacular jump was that of Matteo Salvini, the sovereign leader of the right-wing League, which is the first party in the country with 23% of the consensus. Three days ago Matteo warned Draghi that “he must choose between (Beppe) Grillo and us.”

After being received by the premier in charge, the music changed: “We don’t veto anyone.” The League has 131 deputies and 63 senators, fundamental in the vote of confidence that should give life to the governmentprobably by the end of next week.

The danger is that so much consensus is overloading Draghi’s perspectives, that he must turn this “all in” reality into a political formula. Only the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, of the center-right alliance, which is home to former neo-fascist militants and sympathizers, was coherent and said she was not entering the government. But from “no” he went down to abstention and promised to give a hand if necessary.

What will Beppe Grillo do?

The highest expectations were concentrated in the populist 5 Star Movement founded by the comedian Beppe Grillo (That is why they are popularly called “grillinos”), who after allying in 2018 in a government with Salvani, changed his coat when Matteo wanted to make an internal coup and formed a coalition with the Democratic party. From the center-right to the center-left on a serve.

Grillo came to Rome and participated in a meeting with the leaders and parliamentarians of the 5 Estrellas, which has 191 deputies and 91 senators. The founder clearly supported the entry into the Draghi government. He participated in the delegation that interviewed the prime minister “in pectoris” and withdrew leaving journalists who had their questions hanging.

The guarantor Vito Crimi answered. He said that the new government should be based on the experience of the past Executive that the “grillinos” shared with the Democratic party and “Libres e Iguales”, a small formation of sinistra. The three have formed a center-left alliance under the leadership of the defeated prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, the most popular figure in Italy.

Crimi marked the court. He said that the government should be “supportive, pro-European and environmentalist.” Grillo proposed to Draghi, who in this first round of consultations is limited to listening in a large office of the Chamber of Deputies, create a Ministry of Ecological Transition. Some inferred that he was implicitly running for the position.

The events of the last two days that have boosted the Draghi government in gestation add consensus to the European and international market support for Draghi’s experience, 73, former president of the European Central Bank.

It is difficult for the new prime minister to decide to accept among the political ministers, who would be twelve, the leaders of the parties.

“What will Draghi do if immigrants arrive through the Mediterranean? Will you welcome them or will the ports close to them? ”Asked a television journalist, recalling that Salvini already has several criminal proceedings from when he was Minister of the Interior, for his aggressive policy against immigrants coming from Africa in boats that cost thousands of drowning.

Actually the answer exists, it is not a dilemma for Draghi, a Catholic educated by the Jesuits, a close friend of the Argentine Pope, who believes in the social doctrine of the church and in solidarity with the least. For Draghi the question is not a dilemma. Pope Bergoglio appointed him a few months ago a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

The dilemmas of the future head of government

The dilemmas that Draghi will have to resolve if he houses the parties that face each other in the political struggle in his government will be of another order. The right-wing Salvini said that he had raised the need not to raise taxes, to declare a fiscal peace.

Included a sharp question. The center-right opposition rejects “excessive” restrictions and quarantines to counter the pandemic. Salvini said that he raised to Draghi “the need we have to live again.”

“Italy, with all the necessary precautions, must reopen the businesses and bars, theaters, cinemas, show rooms, gymnasiums. An extreme closure leads to social unrest ”.

The topic is in continuous debate. A leader had to resign from “Confindustria”, the main business union, after he condemned the restrictions and quarantines applied by the government to contain the pandemic. He said that companies and people who were left without work had to be saved. “And if someone dies, be patient.”

Salvini became the opening champion. Before, he even refused to wear the chinstrap. Now he wears one in the colors of Italy, which when he was younger and a leader of the separatist League, he did not consider his country.

European vs. sovereignists

Mario Draghi must find the almost magical formula to make the League coexist with the parties that are sincere Europeanists and that defeated the sovereignists in Brussels. In the parliamentary group that Salvini created in the European Union, the supporters of the French neo-fascist coexist with the League Marine Le Pen and the extremists of Alternative for Germany, who have a dose of Nazi sympathizers.

Salvini must show that his opinion has changed. This Saturday he limited himself to commenting that he will support Europe. But he clarified: “I will defend Italian interests to the end.”

The Salvini case is the most extreme, but other confrontations may arise. Most likely, Draghi will accept second-rank political leaders as ministers to ensure a calmer control of the government.

Key week

On Monday, Prime Minister Draghi will dedicate the day to listening to social organizations, starting from the Italian workers’ centrals.

On Tuesday he will resume consultations. This time he must not listen but speak, explain what your government will be like, who will integrate it, what plans it has to accelerate the mass vaccination that manages to defeat Covid-19.

It is estimated that he will present eight technical ministers who will join the twelve politicians, who will have to amalgamate to implement the economic and social Recovery Plan, with 209 billion euros of resources (much more than the famous post-war Marshall Plan) to restore prosperity to the country.

The consultations will last until Thursday and then Draghi will present himself to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, with his program and the list of ministers, who must be sworn in and present in Parliament for the vote of confidence of deputies and senators.

