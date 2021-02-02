Will the Giuseppe Conte page turn to Italy? A week after the head of government resigned, President Sergio Mattarella summoned former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi for a midday interview on Wednesday, a presidential spokesman announced Tuesday evening.

This convocation came just after the announcement that the consultations for the renewal of the outgoing coalition led by Giuseppe Conte had failed. “I have not noticed a unanimous availability to give birth to a majority” of government, declared the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, responsible for evaluating the feasibility of such a scenario. This coalition was made up of and the small party of Matteo Renzi

Mario Draghi, credited with having saved the euro zone in 2012 in the midst of the debt crisis, is a man known for his discretion, his seriousness and his determination. He has a degree in economics and a doctorate from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Giuseppe Conte was forced to resign last Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the withdrawal from his coalition of former head of government Matteo Renzi and his Italia Viva party, essential to have a parliamentary majority. The two pillars of his coalition, the Democratic Party (center-left) and the 5 Star Movement (anti-system), continued to support him, but without Italia Viva he did not have a secure majority in parliament.

While waiting for President Mattarella to decide on the course to take, Giuseppe Conte, who will probably not be renewed in view of Tuesday evening’s announcements, continues to manage current affairs in the midst of the pandemic. To revive the battered economy, Italy is counting on a plan of more than 200 billion euros financed by the European mega-plan of recovery, but the political crisis which continues to cast doubt on the capacity of the country to put it implemented.