Ignacio Rullansky, professor and coordinator of the Middle East department at the National University of La Plata, believes that this conflict will be long-term but that we must not forget that it has not been paralyzed, but that the novelty is this great unthinkable operation on the part of of Hamas against Israel.

Why is this escalation of violence coming at this time?

-First of all, it should be said that given the characteristics of the conflict, the dynamics, from time to time recurrently, attention escalates at the neighborhood, municipal and local level in East Jerusalem, in towns in the West Bank and of course also from the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel and there is the opportunity to see small attacks, lynchings, street fights, repression.

Ignacio Rullansky, professor and coordinator of the Middle East department at the National University of La Plata.

What is new?

-What is new is that this armed incursion into the State of Israel from the Gaza Strip is indeed something unusual because it had not happened before. This taking of hostages, kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, the violence with which they have massacred the population and are now torturing and harassing people.



How was a security failure on Israel’s part possible?

Everything seems to indicate that the situation of political crisis in the State of Israel has probably emboldened Hamas and its allies to design and plan this incursion, taking advantage of a distracting moment of disunity, of defenselessness. Because it was very notable that in the protests against the judicial reform, the reservists themselves forcefully expressed their refusal to serve in the army, so in the face of a shocked and distracted society and with a vulnerable defense system, it is possible that Hamas and its partners have understood that this was a window of opportunity.

This is what can be said, of course from a distance and without sensitive information that does not transcend the media level.

Is this a definitive threat to Israel, that is, can we see a ‘realer’ alliance of the Arab world against Israel?

-To still talk about new configurations of geopolitical order in the Middle East we would have to wait because events are just beginning to show us the possibility of new situations. However, there are some issues that can be highlighted as important and one of them is linked to a process long-standing policy backwards, which is the normalization of diplomatic relations between countries of the Arab world and the State of Israel, which I for a long time understood were motivated by a certain pragmatism and by the interest of the Arab world in accessing the Israeli weapons, to Israeli military technology, and also to cutting-edge technology linked to other issues, for example, irrigation, water treatment and also obviously high technology linked to information technology.

The countries that participated in the Abraham Accords, the Gulf States, are rivals, enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so sharing that enmity in common, what has been seen in recent years is that under certain conditions they facilitated that rapprochement and now what is happening? What we can observe is that the most concrete reactions from the Arab world are those of condemnation towards Israel for the reprisals that it is taking and will take, at least this situation allows us to stop and rethink how deep, how forceful these agreements are in what which refers to a network of consistent alliances where interests and identities are shared clearly and firmly and that is probably something that is not what has been happening, despite the celebrity and notoriety of the Abraham Accords in the media and how they are celebrated by the Israeli government.

What chain reactions can we expect regarding war issues? Knowing that Ukraine and Russia continue their course

The chain reactions at this time, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh, are presented as situations that in parallel also exacerbate identities and demand the positioning of the actors who are in one way or another linked to them, for example Israel’s participation as a military partner of Azerbaijan, Russia’s interest in the situation in the Caucasus and the possibility of maintaining influence in this region.

And so also the role of Russia as an actor with weight at an international level capable of influencing, for example, the agenda of the BRICS and its closeness with the Brazilian government that currently presides over the United Nations General Assembly, I say this is a fact. interesting to take into account given that Brazil has called an emergency assembly in response to this situation, so well, one can observe these issues, one can observe statements by Volodimir Zelensky repudiating the action of Hamas.

And in general also leaders from around the world condemning the situation and others doing so in a more ambiguous or moderate manner was the case, for example with Erdogan who, although he has been progressively getting closer to the State of Israel, did not express himself with such a forceful repudiation of Hamas. On the other hand, in the local situation it is expected that the tension with Hezbollah will also recede at some point.

