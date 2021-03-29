The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, announced on Monday a ministerial reform, with change of holder of six portfolios, including those of Foreign Relations, Defense and Justice, announced the Ministry of Communications.

The changes began in the morning, with the resignation of the chancellor, Ernesto Araújo, under fire of criticism for the failure of Brazil’s policy to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and it was expanded in the afternoon with unforeseen changes.

In the place of Araujo, indicated how the diplomat will enter Carlos Alberto Franco França.

The biggest surprise was the resignation of the Defense Minister, Fernando Azevedo, who will be replaced by General Walter Souza Braga Netto.

– Altered ownership of 6 ministries in this second-fair (29). The following names will be published in the Official Gazette, namely: • Ministry of Defense: General Walter Souza Braga Netto; • Ministry of Foreign Relations: Ambassador Carlos Alberto Franco França; – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 29, 2021

In the secretariat of Government of the Presidency Bolsonaro elected the Federal Deputy Flávia Arruda.

.In the Office of the Attorney General will go the until now Minister of Justice, André Luiz de Almeida Mendonça, who will replace Jose Levi, who resigned due to differences with presidential policies. Mendonça will be replaced in turn Anderson Gustavo Torres.

Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic will be occupied by the General Luiz Eduardo Ramos Baptista Pereira. And the Ministry of Justice and Public Security will be in charge of the Federal Police Commissioner, Anderson Gustavo Torres..

Pressure for the resignation of the chancellor

The resignation of the Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo, was demanded by many parliamentarians, even from the official base, who accused Araújo of having created friction with important partners in Brazil, which it would have hindered the country from accessing vaccines against the coronavirus.

Araújo’s departure was publicly required even by the head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the senator Katia Abreu, president of the Foreign Relations Commission of the upper house, who led a chorus made up of leaders of the two legislative chambers, both from the opposition and the ruling party.

The unrest was based on criticism of the foreign minister to China, the United States and India, after key countries on the international scene important commercial partners of the country.

