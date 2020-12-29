Highlights: Continuing political pandemonium in Nepal is not taking name

Communist leader Prachanda said – India’s silence on such an occasion is unnatural

Chinese interference also had no effect on Nepal’s political crisis

Kathmandu

Political crisis still continues in Nepal. The rage between Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli and former PM Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is not being named. Meanwhile, Prachanda has hoped for help from India. Prachanda says that it is not right for India to remain silent on the political crisis in Nepal. Apart from this, Prachanda has also requested help from other countries supporting democracy.

India’s silence on Nepal’s political crisis unnatural

In an interview to a TV channel, Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that India has always supported the democratic movement in Nepal. India has also played a role in all mass movements in Nepal, but it seems unnatural for India to remain silent in the political crisis that Nepal is going through right now. Apart from India, Prachanda also raised questions about the silence of countries like America and Europe.

Nepal’s support will continue as a neighbor

Recently, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava had said that we have paid attention to the recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters of Nepal according to its democratic processes. However, India as a neighbor will continue to support Nepal and its people in moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development. ‘

China’s interference is also not having any effect

The efforts of Communist Party Deputy Minister Guo Yezhu, who is called the ‘Chanakya’ of China, who was on a visit to Kathmandu in a hurry to see Nepal slipping, seem to be failing. The Chinese minister camping in Nepal and his ‘army’ asked KP Sharma Oli’s rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal to join hands with the Prime Minister again, but these three leaders bluntly said that it was too late It has been done and agreement is not possible.

If Oli accepts mistake then the party can be kept united

Madhav Kumar Nepal, the president of the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, said on Tuesday that if the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is ready to accept his mistakes then the party can still be kept united. Thousands of protesters marched in the streets against the dissolution of Parliament in Nepal.

