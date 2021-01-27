It is like a wake-up call to power. “Democracy in the country remains stumbling, failing to achieve the objectives of the revolution, and does not help establish a state capable of protecting the interests of the people, all categories included”, underlines the powerful Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), which commemorates, January 26, 1978, anniversary of the first general strike since independence repressed in blood (more than 200 dead). The trade union center is asserting itself alongside the demonstrators in recent days in many regions, including many minors still detained. The strike is announced for February 3 in Kasserine (Center-Ouest). “It will be organized in protest against the marginalization of the governorate which suffers from endemic unemployment, growing poverty and a flagrant lack of basic infrastructure”, insists on the regional structure of the UGTT. Kasserine records the highest unemployment rate among young people (43% against a national average of 35%), according to the British NGO International Alert. Similar movements took place in Béja, Kairouan, Jendouba, Gafsa …

Power, meanwhile, remains entangled in tensions between the executive and the president, constantly revived by the Islamists of Ennahdha, whose leader presides over Parliament. At stake: the cabinet reshuffle submitted for the approval of the deputies. The latter voted on Tuesday to trust eleven new ministers, including those of the Interior, Justice and Health. Problem, and not the least: President Kaïs Saïed criticizes this new executive, regrets not having been consulted, criticizes the absence of women, and speaks of corruption and conflict of interest about two ministers, without naming them .

Dark negotiations

Appointed in August, the head of government Hichem Mechichi had previously composed a team comprising technocrats close to the president. Waste of time, it did not last long under the pressure of Ennahdha.

These dark negotiations within a very fragmented assembly take place in a context of economic recession and great social distress, especially among young people left behind, against the backdrop of a pandemic. Tunisia records more than 2,000 new confirmed cases and more than 50 deaths from Covid-19 every day. The healthcare system is under strain and the medical profession exhausted. The country is on a volcano which threatens day by day.