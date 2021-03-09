Before his minority in Congress, the opposition seeks to force with mobilizations in the streets the resignation of the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, whom it accuses of corruption and ineffectiveness in handling the covid-19 pandemic.

“If the parliamentarians do not listen to the popular clamor, they will have to go too,” opposition leader Efraín Alegre, president of the Liberal party, the first minority in Congress, warned in statements to AFP.

“The people who are demonstrating are the ones who are going to solve the future of the country “, added the politician, who in 2018 lost the presidential election to Abdo.

Students, professionals and employees, inhabitants of the urban area without visible political leadership, called for a demonstration once again this Tuesday, for the fifth consecutive day, with the slogan “until Marito leaves,” the name by which he is popularly known. 47-year-old president.

They accuse him for the lack of supplies to face the pandemic and failure to obtain vaccines against covid-19.

Demonstrators protest this Monday, in the National Congress in Asunción. Photo EFE

“Those who are mobilizing today are mostly citizens of the middle class, which rarely goes out on the streets. People got fed up with the negotiated and scandalous robberies in the name of the pandemic, “said Liberal party senator Víctor Ríos.

Abdo, who averages his five-year term, got the adhesion of the dissidents of his Colorado party, headed by the influential businessman and former president Horacio Cartes, to momentarily block any impeachment request.

However, to appease the popular anger that degenerated into fierce confrontations with the police last Friday, changed four ministers, including Health, “for the sake of pacification.”

The rationale for these protests “it is eminently ethical”, considered the political analyst Carlos Mateo Balmelli. The demonstrations “are not led by union leaders of workers or peasants. These protests do not seek a political claim, a fight for freedom or power. It is a simple reaction against corruption that takes advantage of the pandemic,” he told the AFP.

For Balmelli, Paraguay did not handle the pandemic well despite the praise it received in 2020 from governments and international organizations.

“The precocious and premature seven-month quarantine, almost police, fatigued people. It led many to economic ruin. It did not stop the contagion that today is at its highest levels. Medicines are scarce and there are clear complaints from negotiators. local politics became obscene. That is what causes the fury of the people“, summarized.

Photo EFE

With 7 million inhabitants, Paraguay is close to the figure of 170,000 infections and exceeds 3,300 deaths from covid-19.

Alegre maintains that the ruling party’s support for the president may be momentary, and evoked what happened in April 2017, when thousands of citizens marched and partially burned the Congress building to protest against Cartes’s claim to reelection (2013-2018).

Following the events, the Senate reversed an amendment to the Constitution to enable reelection that was about to be approved.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB