WWhen it comes to the question of what one is still allowed to say today, there is rarely any talk of why someone wants to say something at all. The career of Wolfgang Kubicki shows that these two questions are related.

Kubicki is one of the few German politicians who speaks in such a way that everyone listens. There are several reasons for this. One is that Kubicki is deputy chairman of the FDP and also vice president of the Bundestag. But that alone is not enough – Olaf Scholz, for example, is Chancellor, so more important, and many people ignore him. Too boring. Kubicki can entertain. There are “best of” videos of his appearances in the Bundestag on YouTube, as if they were dream goals from Ronaldo. Part one alone has been viewed more than a million times. In the comments, Kubicki is celebrated like a player who shines in an otherwise lame team. One writes: “You can say and think what you want about the FDP, but Kubicki is absolutely great!”, and another: “Very likeable (although unfortunately in the FDP).” The employee of a member of the Bundestag of the FDP says, If you plan an event at home in the constituency, in the country, and ask around among the members which guest they would like to see, a name always comes up: Kubicki.

Kubicki’s role is that of the politically incorrect politician. He’s breaking the rules that most politicians follow. That says nothing about the rules, but about Kubicki’s priorities. His major theme is plain text, which in Kubicki’s world appears more like a language of its own than just honesty.

In lockdown to the pub

It has always been like this. But in recent years, Kubicki has become even more successful with it. He has published books on this: In 2019 “Sagen, was Sache ist!” was published, a year later “Opinion(in)Freedom”. To the extent that the number of those who thought it was no longer possible to say what one thought in Germany increased, so did Kubicki, who apparently often says what he thinks. The pandemic only increased Kubicki’s popularity. The route he suggested seemed like a sharp sharpened straight line on a map of beaten tracks. Many Germans had trouble understanding the rules. Some found them too strict, others not strict enough. And most of them just wanted to have a beer again without thinking about anything but beer.

When the pubs were closed a year ago, most of them put up with it. Not so Kubicki. “Of course” he went, he later announced, the closures were “nonsensical” and many bars were open despite the ban. “I have exercised my right to act autonomously.” One of the highest representatives of the state publicly declares that he is acting according to his own rules – this is different than when a violator merely declares that he only stood in the driveway for a short time and nobody wanted out anyway. There was a lot of excitement about Kubicki’s confession, but in the end he was just a rascal again.





