In recent times, some have raised their voices against some manga and anime, arguing that they are not politically correct.

What is it about? Also called political correctness, it is used to describe language, policies, or measures designed to avoid offending, or even putting people in particular groups in society at a disadvantage. In the case of Japan, the issue has been applied more than anything in sexualization.

The politically correct and its implications in Japan

The latter applies to male and female characters. That was a topic that was addressed in the forum of Yaraon, although the censorship that anime has suffered in countries like China stood out more.

For example, when the tattoos of the protagonist of The Way of the Househusband, that reflect their past Yakuza, were removed so as not to hurt Chinese fans’ susceptibilities. Or the earrings of Tanjiro kamado on Kimetsu no yaiba, which offended some Koreans.

The fact is that anime fans gathered in Yaraon they have very different points of view. There is no shortage of those who support the regulations applied to versions of the series issued in other countries.

Others that point out some inconveniences related to the expression in Japan. There was one or another comment that pointed out that politically correct is not bad, since it responds to the complaints of some and gives them the required consideration.

Japanese fans defend manga and anime

There were those who said that international standards should be met. Otherwise, there would be criticism and even cancellation of authors who do not have political correctness.

However, the vast majority of participants pointed out that both anime and manga, as well as video games are regulated by Japanese law. Likewise, it is about freedom of expression, a non-negotiable principle and defended by many nations of the world.

In this case, cultural and artistic freedom is one of the attractions of the country of the Rising Sun. Among those gathered in Yaraon It was noted that many foreigners praise his creations for not giving in to Western pressure.

Everyone is free to create whatever they want. There was a complaint that the correction against Japanese creations is due to other countries having a setback in their artistic expressions. It is a reflection of the helplessness that some feel for this situation.

Others pointed out that what is created by Japanese culture is for the natives of the country, and that foreigners do not have the right or authority to impose their points of view. It is even best to ignore their criticism. Most want to preserve what already exists, and the creative freedom of creators.

