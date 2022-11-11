The House of Representatives reacted with concern to Ziggo’s plans. The TV provider has won the rights for European football, as a result of which non-subscribers will not have to watch European matches of Dutch clubs on television from 2024, but via an app. “That is contrary to the spirit of the Media Act.”

MPs from SP and PvdA announce that they will ‘question sharply’ about this construction during the debate about the media budget at the end of this month. Uslu has yet to comment. The Media Authority will first investigate whether Ziggo’s plan is in conflict with the Media Act.

That law stipulates that sporting events or matches of ‘significant importance’ must be shown on an ‘open television program channel’, so that all Dutch viewers can watch the broadcasts at no extra cost. Ziggo states that anyone who wants to can watch the European competition matches of Dutch clubs for free via the Ziggo Go app. If you want to see it on TV, you have to take out a subscription with Ziggo. See also Good Cuban jazz moves Havana again

Accessibility

“That just raises a threshold,” says PvdA MP Mohammed Mohandis. Mohandis fears that it may be complicated for the elderly to watch football via an app. “That feels like a wall.”

CDA MP Lucille Werner believes that ‘everyone directly’ should be able to watch sports. She calls it ‘important’ that the Media Authority (CvdM) investigates Ziggo’s app. “This app should not exclude people with disabilities, the elderly or people who are less digitally skilled. In our society, everyone should be able to participate.” D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma also wants to wait for the CvdM investigation first.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Boxing Raised on the list of the best boxers, Christy Martin left the violent alliance with a bullet in his chest: “The biggest mistake of my life was trusting him”

SP MP Peter Kwint also calls it an obstacle for the large group of people who watch football. “To exclude 3 to 4 million people from football, that does not seem to me the intention of the Media Act.” He also wants to know whether people who view the app should also create an account and leave data. “Downloading an app does not fall under an open television program channel,” says Kwint.

Idiot

According to him, Ziggo is trying to stretch the rules. “There will be people who say: that provision from the Media Act is outdated. But I’m not there yet.”

Member of parliament Liane den Haan, who stands up for the interests of the elderly with her new party Gold, calls Ziggo’s plan ‘idiotic’. “You make it so difficult not only for the elderly, but also for people who are not digitally skilled or low literate.” Den Haan wants Ziggo to make agreements with other TV providers so that the football matches can be seen on ‘an ordinary open TV channel’. See also Architecture in the country: Against the new development area on the edge of the village