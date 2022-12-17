Peru is a country accustomed to seeing presidents come and fall —it has been six in four years— but not so much to voting for them. The electoral advance that citizens now demand only has one precedent. The only time that elections were called prematurely was with the fall of Fujimorismo, in 2001. The lack of habit has put Peruvian politics in a labyrinth that becomes more tense every day. The protests in the interior of the country already add up to 21 deaths in clashes with the armed forces. The clamor for the closure of Congress and the call to the polls is widespread. But in Parliament the will to reach an agreement is still far away. Congressmen say they want to leave, but have not yet taken a single step in that direction.

The political suicide of Pedro Castillo, by attempting a failed self-coup, has plunged the country into a serious crisis, even for Peru, a country that has learned to live with political drama. The violence that has been going on in the regions for a week has not subsided. The new government of Dina Boluarte has suffered the first two resignations of ministers due to the death of protesters, barely a week after coming to power. The state of emergency decreed throughout the country has failed to contain security. On the contrary, this Thursday, the first day of its entry into force, eight people died. The armed forces have taken command and in videos circulating on social networks the protests repel each other with shots.

Boluarte and Congress know that they have no option to complete a term that should end in 2026, but the end of this legislature that began with Pedro Castillo is not near. The discredit of Parliament is enormous, with 86% disapproval. In his hand, however, is the electoral call. The political scientist Fernando Tuesta assures that “there is an undeclared resistance to the advancement of elections, which is seen in the inability to reach an agreement in a context of a national tragedy like the current one.”

This Friday, Congress voted on an opinion to hold elections in December 2023, which barely added 49 votes, the majority from Fuerza Popular, the party of the conservative Keiko Fujimori. To get ahead, 87 are needed. If Peruvians went to the polls, then the new Congress and the president would take office in April 2024. Left-wing congresswoman Sigrid Bazán voted against and explained that there is another opinion that calls for elections by April 2023. “We cannot stay 16 more months, it is unsustainable. Let’s all go now. ASAP,” she said publicly.

Years ago the majority of Peruvians disconnected from the institutions. The boredom is general. The struggle between presidents and congresses is what politics revolves around and stops any initiative or reform that addresses the country’s real problems. Poverty, education, unemployment, the environment. That distance that citizens mark with their political class is reciprocal. This Friday, the first day that a curfew came into force in 15 regions, the president of the Council of Ministers showed on social networks some of the activities to which he had dedicated the day. For example, receiving associations that offered the Government “to contribute to campaigns to clean beaches, rivers, and streets, and to donate blood.”

That was what his Twitter account said while hundreds of people were filling the Plaza de San Martín, in Lima. The protests in the capital have been increasing in recent days, although the real focus is on the regions that voted overwhelmingly for Castillo a year and a half ago. People have been arriving in Lima from Cajamarca, Junín or El Vraem and the marches are becoming more and more numerous. The police device in the capital is immense. There is the idea that what does not happen here does not happen, as if the rest of the country did not count. Lima concentrates almost a third of the country’s population (33 million) and political and economic power.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

For the population of the regions, Castillo’s triumph meant imposing himself on the Lima elites who have always held power. His fall from grace is seen as a missed opportunity and they refuse to let the rural teacher be the only one to pay for this crisis with jail. They demand that the 130 congressmen go home and do so as soon as possible. The parliamentarians hear, but it is not known if they listen.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.