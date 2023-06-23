Political campaigns are the “main space for money laundering”, especially in Latin America, which has been talking about the subject for “years” when what is needed are “effective” measures against this type of problem, they said on Thursday. (22), representatives of the NGO Transparency International (TI).

A forum on political integrity and democracy financing brought together representatives of the NGO’s Argentina, Colombia and Panama chapters in Panama City to address the infiltration of financial flows from corruption and organized crime into politics.

“Electoral campaigns are the main spaces where money from politics is laundered, especially in Latin America,” said Argentine Pablo Secchi, executive director of Poder Ciudadano, the organization’s Argentine division.

Secchi told EFE Agency that money laundering is very present in political campaigns. “It’s a way to bring in money and that money returns to those who contributed in the form of public works and contracts”.

“Often, those who launder money are from other countries and regions, and there are countries that export corruption and others that import it,” he explained.

“Latin America has its own problems of corruption and also problems of importing corruption, and the issue of money laundering goes through these channels”, said the political science specialist.

Secchi took as an example the corruption scandal involving the Brazilian company Odebrecht, which paid bribes in exchange for public contracts registered in a dozen countries, almost all of them in Latin America.

“The Odebrecht case showed us a picture of what we all knew: that there is a very strong irregularity in the relationship between the private sector and the governments in many of our countries. showed us a little more than a picture of the situation, it showed us a film”, he declared.

Secchi said the solution to this issue lies in “working on the rules and consensus to combat the problem”.

“In Latin America, in particular, we don’t pay enough attention to the issue of political funding. When a case explodes, we get worried and say ‘what a barbarity,'” he said.

old problem

Sandra de Martínez, director of the Political System and State Initiatives Program at Transparency International in Colombia, acknowledged that the problem of irregularities in campaign finance “is not new” in Latin America.

“This is not a new problem. I believe we’ve been talking about this issue for nearly 20 years, so what’s needed right now is to see effective results,” she said while speaking on the topic “The Stealth and Dangerous Participation of Crime Money organized in politics. Experiences and prevention”.

“This issue has become a normal thing in the region, because we go from scandal to scandal,” he added.

“It is necessary to improve the way public resources are delivered to avoid this need for money from the private sector, which is intrinsic to the risk of being illicit resources”, he added.