Paris – “On the Carini case, with prudence and institutional responsibility, I am leaving it up to the CONI. The interlocutor who must speak with the IOC is the Olympic Committee. I know that the CONI has already raised a specific question and we are waiting for it to respond”. This was stated to Agi bythe president of the Italian Boxing Federation, Flavio D’Ambrosi on the case of the Algerian athlete Imane Khelif – tests in the past had exceeded the testosterone levels – who will face the Italian on Thursday 1st August Angela Carini in the first welterweight bout of the Paris Olympics.

“I haven’t heard from the athlete Carini but she’s not worried, he has to do his match and we’ll see – added D’Ambrosi -. The press, the fans will have to judge. It’s a particular case and I think it should be aligned with respect for the values ​​and rules of the Olympic charter”.

IOC Spokesperson: “Khelif is a Woman”

“These athletes are eligible, they are women on their passport. They have been competing for many years. And I think it is not useful to start stigmatizing people who practice sports like this.” She said IOC spokesman Mark Adams during the daily briefing regarding concerns over some female boxers who have shown higher testosterone levels than their opponents. “But they are women, they competed in Tokyo 2020 – she added – I think we all have a responsibility to try to mitigate this situation and not turn it into some sort of witch hunt. These are athletes who have competed in boxing for many years. They are women in their passports”. In Italy, a political case has erupted around Imane Khelif, one of the two athletes excluded from the World Boxing Championships for failing the gender test and now competing in the Olympics: she will face our boxer Angela Carini.

The Olympics fall under the aegis of the Boxing Unit who assured that “all athletes” participating in the boxing tournament of the Games “comply with the eligibility and competition registration rules” and the medical ones.

The Italian athlete Angela Carini (handle)

Coni: “We have taken action”

The Italian National Olympic Committee has announced that it has “taken action with the International Olympic Committee to ensure the rights of all athletes are in accordance with the Olympic Charter and health regulations“. A note made public following the strong controversy of these hours regarding the participation in the Olympics of the 25-year-old Algerian boxer. Imane Khelif has testosterone levels too high for a woman and, after being excluded for this reason from the final of the last World Championships, she was nevertheless admitted to the Olympic Games.

Abodi: “It won’t be a fair competition”

The Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, intervened on the issue: “I find it hard to understand that there is no alignment in the parameters of the minimum hormonal values ​​at an international level, which therefore includes European, World and Olympic Championships”, he wrote in a note, “in the event that represents the highest values ​​of sport, the safety of male and female athletes and respect for fair competition from a competitive point of view must be guaranteed. Tomorrow, for Angela Carini it won’t be like this”. For Abodi “the issue of transgender athletes is one that must be brought back to the category of respect in all its forms”, but distinguishing “sports practice from competitiveness which must allow competition on equal terms, in complete safety”. “It is quite evident that the dimension of gender identity in the competitive field raises the issue of equal opportunities or the same opportunities. It is no coincidence that many sports disciplines have placed restrictions on transgender athletes in order to allow them to compete under the same conditions. In this case, we are witnessing an interpretation of the concept of inclusiveness that does not take into account primary and indispensable factors”.

Salvini: “Man fighting against woman? Not very Olympic…”

“We asked” as the League “for a report to the Minister of Sport, that a man fights against a woman seems to me not very Olympic. This man hits her with his fists, with blows, they don’t play chess…”. He said it Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of the League, Matteo Salvinispeaking to reporters at the Chamber at the end of question time about the boxing match scheduled for tomorrow at the Paris Olympic Games which will see the Italian Carini and the Algerian transgender athlete Khelif face off in the ring.



Serbian Natalia Shadrina in the ring against Algerian Imane Khelif

Zan (Pd): “Reprehensible right”

“The way the Italian right uses the Olympic Games to fuel transphobic hatred through fake news is reprehensible: Khelif is not a trans womanas the various La Russa, Salvini, Rampelli and Sasso repeat like a broken record, but an intersex person, who fully falls within the parameters of women’s competitions set by the IOC, as confirmed by the Committee itself and by Malagò. It is also offensive and outrageous towards our Angela Carini, to whom we give all our support for tomorrow’s meeting, not to consider her up to the competition she is about to face. We are faced with the usual case of men asking to stop a women’s competition: pure patriarchy. The truth is that the right is trying to use this affair as a weapon of mass distraction from the problems they can no longer deal with, from the country’s reaction against the differentiated autonomy that is overwhelming the government, to the public health system in collapse, to the international irrelevance to which they are relegating Italy”. This was stated by Alessandro Zan, MEP and responsible for Rights in the national secretariat of the Democratic Party.

Boldrini (Pd): “The right foments hatred”

“The Italian right doesn’t get anything right, blinded as it is by hatred towards LGBTQIA+ people, it can’t wait to be able to shoot at them, fueling hatred and fomenting prejudice and ignorance. After the ridiculous controversy over the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and the alleged parody of the Last Supper, which wasn’t even the Last Supper, today is the day of the attack on the Algerian “trans” athlete Imane Khelif, who is not a trans athlete. She would be, instead, intersex and identified as a woman since birth, according to the reconstruction of the Gaynet association. Which is entirely plausible given that Algeria does not allow the rectification of the name from masculine to feminineor vice versa, in the documents and Khelif has a passport in which she appears as a woman”. This was stated by Laura Boldrini, Pd deputy and President of the Permanent Committee of the Chamber on human rights in the world.

From Caster Semenya to Today: What the Sports Rules Say

In the beginning was the battle of Caster Semenya. The story of the South African athlete, two-time Olympic champion in the 800, between stops and readmissions, in a tunnel of appeals and tests much harder than those faced on the track, has marked a before and after on the gender issue, which even after years continues to divide. It is in fact only the latest case in a series, that of the Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif, who tomorrow will face the Italian Carini but She has already ended up at the center of controversy because she was excluded from the World Cup due to testosterone levels that are not suitable for womenexcept then to be admitted to the Games currently underway in Paris.

Sex changes or hyperandrogynous situations – like Semenya who was initially accused by her opponents of being a man – throw world sport into chaos, accustomed to fixed and simple rules. It is inevitable to divide, even more than on rights. Because if that person who you want to be generates political controversy, it is even more controversial it is the right to compete against someone of a different sex. So a champion in the defense of gay rights like Martina Navratilova lashed out at Lia Thomas, the transgender US swimmer, in defense of women’s right to compete fairly.

The one who opened a new path was the South African Semenya, who had to give up competing because she had refused to undergo the hormone treatment imposed by World Athletics regulationsto lower her testosterone levels. Which were higher than the permitted values. Semenya, who had been found right by the European Court of Human Rights as a victim of discrimination, had said: “I know I am different. I don’t care about medical terms and what they tell me. Being born without a uterus or with internal testicles. I am no less of a woman”. However, the CAS confirmed the ban.

The battle against prejudice was won by Laurel Hubbard who was the first transgender in Tokyo admitted to the Olympics, she who until the age of 35 was a man and was called Gavin. Then the sex change and three years ago on the weightlifting platform, after having won silver at the 2017 and 2020 World Championships. Aware that at the Olympics there would be more talk than of the results (in the end not brilliant though) of her story. The rules say that athletes in ‘gender transition’ can compete among women without surgery provided that their testosterone level is below the expected limits. But the real problem is balancing the rules of the world federations – different from each other, because Boxing and horse riding have no similar impact on testosterone levels – and then put them all together in the Games.

Like Khelif, who tomorrow steps into the ring to face the Italian Angela Carini, another boxer has also received the green light from the IOC; it is the Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, who like the Algerian had been excluded from the 2023 World Cup because the DNA test had not revealed that she had XY chromosomes, or the male ones. For the IOC, however, testosterone levels count. And here in Paris, two Zambian footballers have also ended up in the crosshairs of suspicion: both left out of the Africa Cup of Nations, again for excess of male hormones, they scored 5 goals in 56′ in the match against Australia. One of the two is Barbra Banda, who has already been at the centre of controversy in the past.