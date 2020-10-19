Highlights: The two-day assembly session has started in protest against the new agricultural laws in Punjab.

Chandigarh

In Punjab, two-day assembly session has started in protest against the new agricultural laws. After the discussion on new agricultural laws in the session, the government will introduce a bill to stop it. Before the session started, CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that the anti-farmer laws of the Center would be discussed to protect the interests of agriculture and farmers of Punjab. However, the opposition Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party have come out against the Punjab government for the session.

Amarinder Singh tweeted, ‘I have reached the Vidhan Sabha for the important special session starting today. We are meeting to discuss and debate to save the cultivation of Punjab from the anti-farmer laws of the Center and to protect our interests. ‘ Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has also arrived in the assembly session.

Akali Dal Performance

Akali Dal demonstrated on a tractor

However, opposition parties are opposing the special session. The Akali Dal mounted a tractor to protest. Akali Dal leader Vikram Majithia said, ‘The Punjab government did not send earlier proposals against agricultural laws to the Center. They are playing a fix match with the center.

AAP will reveal the connivance of the state with the center

At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party leaders also protested against the Punjab government by wearing black clothes. The Aam Aadmi Party demanded a resolution against agricultural laws. AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said, ‘The Punjab government is opposing these black laws. The Aam Aadmi Party will reveal how Punjab has colluded with the Center on the law.

Aam Aadmi Party performed

CM said – Battle will lead to Supreme Court

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet had said that a strategy to counter agricultural laws would be finalized before the special session of the assembly. During the Congress Legislature Party meeting, the Chief Minister said that this fight will continue and we will take it to the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said, ‘This fight for Congress is not politics but an effort to save agriculture and farmers of Punjab. Whatever decision will be taken on this, it will be made keeping in mind the interests of the farmer.