Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

US President’s son Hunter Biden has been in the sights of the US justice system for a long time. (Archive photo) © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

The attacks against Hunter are intended to weaken Joe Biden’s candidacy for the US elections. According to him, Biden’s opponents should even wish him dead.

Washington, DC – In a recently published podcast with US musician Moby, the son of the US President said: Hunter Biden, to the political attacks against his person. The 53-year-old sees these attacks as an attempt to influence his father, Joe Biden, on an emotional level. In the podcast, Hunter emphasized that the attacks from the Republican camp were not primarily directed against him. “They are trying, in their most illegitimate but rational way, to destroy a presidency,” he said.

Hunter accused his father’s opponents of vilely trying to harm him, knowing it would be more painful for his father than other attacks. “They are trying to kill me because they know it would be more pain than my father could bear,” he said. He underlined that those hostile to his father realized that the loss of his son, after the deaths of two other children, would break Joe Biden. “And so they started attacking and attacking and attacking,” Hunter complained. “I just stopped hoping for an end, because as long as my father is president of the United States, they won’t stop.”

Hunter’s accusations: threat to Joe Biden’s US election campaign

The political situation for Joe Biden is made even more difficult by the recent charges against his son. Hunter Biden was charged with tax crimes in a second case. The justice system accuses Hunter Biden of not paying federal taxes due for several years – instead of spending millions on an “extravagant lifestyle” with sex clubs, women, drugs and luxury. He was already charged with violating firearms regulations in September.

Republicans have been using negative headlines about Hunter Biden, including alcohol addiction, drug addiction and legal disputes, to launch political attacks against Joe Biden for years. The ongoing investigations are making the situation even worse for the Democrat in the upcoming election campaign.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo series

Hunter Biden wants to stay clean – and shoots against Republicans

In the podcast conversation, Hunter gave deep insights into his mental life, emphasized the close connection to his father, talked about feelings of guilt and shame as well as the challenges of staying clean, especially under public pressure. Despite the Bidens’ difficult blows, including the loss of Joe Biden’s first wife and their daughter in a car accident and the later death of Hunter’s brother Beau from a brain tumor, Hunter said: “One of the reasons why I will survive this – and “I’m going to survive clean and sober – is because I won’t let these fuckers use me as another example of why people will never be okay after addiction and can never be trusted.”(Ekaterina Jalunina/dpa)