CSU boss Söder is open to climate protection. His concrete actions have little to do with the promises.

The CSU can do the staging. Markus Söder sits in a kind of living room at the Political Ash Wednesday, which has been moved to digital. On an oak bench, in front of him is a table with a white and blue blanket, a beer mug and a hearty snack. On the wall behind him hangs a picture of Passau, on which clouds are moving over the city, every now and then a guy walks through the picture with a sign: “Markus, we need you!” Connected with home, but also self-deprecating, Söder wants the lederhosen and the hipster faction.

But what Söder says is more interesting than the skillful performance. His speech is the prototype of the modern conservatism with which the Union is very likely to enter the federal election campaign. Habitually open-minded, painted green and unfortunately ready for much less change than is actually necessary. Söder understood early on that with the wrong course in the middle, the Union is losing more than it can win on the far right.

Since the state election in Bavaria he has been patting trees and promotes climate protection. When he was recently in the time Thinking about falling groundwater levels and Germany, a land of water emergency, he sounded almost like Robert Habeck. Söder wants – like Merkel – to stay in the modern center. At Ash Wednesday, a hit-and-run appointment, he sounds as if he were already a candidate for chancellor. A central sentence of his speech reads: “Merkel votes are only possible with Merkel politics.”

A feature of their era was that the Union absorbed whatever issue it considered a majority. Söder acts similarly agile, he wants to be greener than the Greens – Merz fans would call it opportunistic. But between the self-declared claim and real action there is an abyss as deep as an alpine valley. In the corona crisis, Söder fought with the auto industry for a purchase bonus for fat combustion engines.

His party, along with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Interior and Construction, is responsible for those houses that fail reliably in terms of climate protection. Andreas Scheuer, the government’s dead man walking, sank hundreds of millions of euros in the toll disaster without giving his important portfolio an ecological focus. The lack of seriousness in the CDU and CSU when it comes to climate protection can be seen in the imagined single-family home scandal.

Instead of talking seriously about urban sprawl, Söder and Co subordinate the Greens to prohibition and expropriation plans, knowing that there is no evidence of this. This ban party nonsense (houses, schnitzel, cars, it’s always the same) immunizes society against necessary debates. It suggests to people that everything can stay as it is – and makes discussion of the content impossible. Because even the Greens no longer dare to question climate-damaging consumption.

These are unpleasant prospects for the election campaign. If a Union with no serious interest in concrete solutions encounters over-anxious Greens, a lot comes out in the end. But certainly not a policy that is based on the Paris 1.5 degree target.