The Frankfurt am Main district court sentenced an arsonist to several years in prison. It excluded its references to right-wing groups.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN taz | Seven and a half years imprisonment for attempted serious arson in three cases and attempted arson in another three cases, in some cases associated with dangerous bodily harm and property damage. This is the verdict against Joachim S. The district court in Frankfurt did not want to recognize a political motive for his actions.

The 47-year-old unemployed had to answer in court for a series of arson attacks between December 2018 and his imprisonment. The process was under critical scrutiny because activists from the left-wing scene hold the accused responsible for a dozen more arson attacks on left-wing residential and cultural projects in the Rhine-Main area in the previous period.

But of the long list of these cases, only the arson attack on the KUZ cultural center in Hanau can be found in the judgment. At that time, Joachim S. was arrested by visitors to the KUZ immediately after the ignition and handed over to the police.

Still, it was another year before he was arrested in December 2019. Under the surveillance of the police, S. had been able to continue setting fire. The law enforcement authorities did not have sufficient evidence to establish a strong suspicion.

On October 21, 2018, Joachim S. used denatured alcohol to ignite a “one and a half meter high jet flame” in an outbuilding of the KUZ before he ran away. Just because the fire was noticed and extinguished quickly, no one was harmed, according to the judgment.

danger for body and life

As in three other cases, the court found that the arson posed considerable danger to life and limb. S. had put toilet paper in the roller shutter box on the ground floor of an apartment building in Niederursel and set it on fire. The resident still suffers from the traumatic memories, said the presiding judge.

The court found few words about the motives of the accused. S. suffers from narcissistic and paranoid personality disorders, with this assessment the court followed the psychiatric expert. The lonely alcoholic man was always drunk when he was out and about with fire accelerators and a lighter. The need to ignite “pop up” when he has drunk alcohol, S. confided to the expert. Neither the public prosecutor nor the court saw any starting point for political motives.

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant reported about his difficult childhood with an alcoholic father, about his failure in studies and work. He had also complained of exclusion and profound loneliness. He had committed the first arson attacks in Darmstadt on a house that he had described as his “dream home” – in contrast to his father’s littered apartment, for which he was ashamed in front of friends.

Protest by activists of left-wing living and cultural projects

In front of the courthouse on Friday activists from left-wing living and cultural projects again demonstrated against the judgment and the conduct of the negotiations. Right from the start, the court and the public prosecutor’s office agreed that “just don’t open a political barrel,” said one of the taz activists.

Although state security conducted extensive investigations, and Joachim S. appeared in 2015 with reports against left-wing housing projects, the judiciary excluded his political motivation from the arson. Also the fact that he had connections to right-wing groups and donated money to the AfD.

Many of those affected, some of whom are still suffering from trauma today, did not even have a say in the proceedings, which left them “angry and perplexed”. The procedure corresponds to the “classic line” of the Hessian judiciary: “Depoliticize what can be depoliticized – and handle everything as silently and economically as possible.”