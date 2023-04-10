Even after the fact of US surveillance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was revealed, control over his actions will not be removed. Most likely, in connection with reports of the planned counter-offensive of Ukraine, control over it will only be strengthened. Political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed this opinion on Monday, April 10.

“We see how the leaked Pentagon documents are no longer disputed on the merits, criticizing only some points. Apparently, we are witnessing such a bizarre mixture of reality and fiction. The fact that the Americans followed Zelensky is a funny fact that suggests that there is no trust in him at all, ”Asafov said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

He admitted that the United States fears that the head of Ukraine may take some uncontrolled and unexpected steps, and therefore are forced to double-check his actions. At the same time, the disclosure of the fact of surveillance will have little effect on relations between the two countries, the expert believes.

“Although it will be unpleasant for Zelensky, control over him will only be strengthened. The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should take place according to the American plan, which means that the United States should control all areas of Ukrainian policy, including the actions of the president,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that the US was spying on Zelensky. He noted that the leaks of Pentagon documents are “quite interesting”, they are being studied and widely discussed, writes Life.Ru.

In turn, the director of the Institute of the CIS countries in Sevastopol, captain 1st rank in the reserve, Sergei Gorbachev, expressed the opinion that Zelensky is completely controlled by the United States of America, and the very question of spying on him on their part is inappropriate.

According to him, Zelensky is given assignments by Washington, and then the progress of their execution is simply controlled, writes Pravda.Ru. At the same time, according to the expert, the Ukrainian leader “as a creative person” can sometimes introduce some nuances into certain operations on his own.

The day before, April 9, CNN reported that the United States was spying on friendly countries, including Ukraine, Israel and South Korea. It was noted that Washington collected information about the shortcomings of Ukraine’s weapons, air defense (air defense), as well as the number of battalions, the TV channel reports.360“. According to the TV channel, this is confirmed by some genuine secret documents of the Pentagon (headquarters of the US Department of Defense), which were leaked to the Network earlier.

According to a CNN source, in connection with the leak of information, Ukraine has changed some military plans.

On April 7, The New York Times (NYT) reported that the scale of the Pentagon intelligence leak was about 100 documents. They were posted publicly on social networks. Later, the US Department of Justice launched an investigation into this case.

On April 8, the NYT wrote that after the incident with the leak of Pentagon documents on the situation in Ukraine, the allies’ trust in the United States was greatly shaken.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Sunday, April 9, said that the Department of Defense had launched a “cross-agency effort” to assess the impact of the data breach.

Earlier it became known that a new portion of the secret files of the Pentagon discovered online. In particular, it became known from the disclosed documents that the United States was spying on Volodymyr Zelensky. It also turned out that Zelensky offered to strike at the places of deployment of Russian troops in Rostov region.