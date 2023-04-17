In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Youssef Ezzat said: “The Rapid Support Forces now control 95 percent of Khartoum and Omdurman. We have all the bridges leading to Khartoum, we have the presidential palace, we are inside the General Command, all airports are in our hands.”

He added, “As for the army, there is no clear plan for them. The army forces are moving in the streets without a specific direction.”

This is the most prominent of what the political advisor to the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, “Hamedti”, said with Sky News Arabia:

The imposed battle:

This battle was imposed on us. We did not choose the battle. Rather, we were surprised by the attack on us. The war now taking place in Sudan for us is self-defense.

Army losses:

There are losses in the Rapid Support Forces, especially from air strikes. There is no war without losses, and also among the ranks of the army, there are great losses.

The reason for the outbreak of war:

The reason for the war is that someone wants to control power and not return it to the people, because he is the one who overthrew the previous regime, and he is the one who brought Al-Burhan to the presidency of the Sovereignty Council, so he must understand that, Al-Burhan cannot repeat the actions of the previous regime by remaining in power.

The Sudanese people do not support the war, but we defend the choices of the Sudanese people, which imposed this position now.

Army hijacked:

The merger process is not the central issue of the dispute, as it is a process that has been approved. There is a timetable to reach the unified army, but reform is the main issue, as decisions within the army are “hijacked” in the name of only one party. The army is hijacked.

Groups from the former regime are fighting alongside the army forces.

What is happening in Sudan?